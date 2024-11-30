Allow editing of toolbars
It is incredibly inconvenient to keep scrolling past translate when I never use it.
Please add the feature to edit this and the bottom toolbar
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
You are the first user mentioned this as "inconvenient" since Vivaldi for Android was published.
If you want to make a feature request use the correct category, please.
Search before you create one, we have 5000+ requests already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=customi&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=