Somehow I lost bottom toolbar
Somehow I combined the top and bottom toolbar. Both are at the top.
I misclicked something during setup
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
Hi, I am not aware of a setting to do this.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
You can add a signature for this, open:
@tvr4
What does it look like? Add a screenshot, please
@far4 I figured it out.
If you rotate the device from portrait to landscape the browser combines the toolbar at the top
@tvr4 How can I post a screen capture?
@tvr4
is absolutely normal behavior for Vivaldi, for example, on smartphones with long but narrow screens.
A screenshot (any picture) in the forum editor can be attached with this button
It is customary to hide large pictures under a caption ">>":
>> ![picture.jpg](internal-forum-way-to-picture.jpg)
@far4 that doesn't work.
It just inserts "image url" and does mot appear to be way
to upload an image
@tvr4
In the editor, there are two picture icons in the toolbar. You need the one at the very end.
Here's what landscape mode looks like for me:
@far4 screencapture
@tvr4
Yes, that's right, that's what the browser will look like in landscape mode.
However, I almost never work with it in this mode, because the keyboard takes up half of the screen
@far4 true but my tablet is oriented that way. I can rotate it to get the two toolbar.
I just thought I had accidentally messed up a setting. Glad to hear it's normal behavior