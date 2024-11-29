Hey all, I've been fighting with this for a while and it's finally annoying me enough to try to figure out a solution. But I can't!

So, the problem: whenever I enter something into the URL bar and hit enter on the on-screen keyboard, it seems to select the top autocomplete result, even if I'm entering something specific: a URL might end up taking me to a bookmark with a similar name. A wikipedia search might take me to a similar Google or DDG search if I've run one recently and it's still in my history.

I've played with all the autocomete settings and haven't found one that changes this behavior. I don't want to get rid of autocomplete altogether. What am I missing?