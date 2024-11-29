Android Vivaldi's autocomplete is overriding address bar entries
terminalmancer
Hey all, I've been fighting with this for a while and it's finally annoying me enough to try to figure out a solution. But I can't!
So, the problem: whenever I enter something into the URL bar and hit enter on the on-screen keyboard, it seems to select the top autocomplete result, even if I'm entering something specific: a URL might end up taking me to a bookmark with a similar name. A wikipedia search might take me to a similar Google or DDG search if I've run one recently and it's still in my history.
I've played with all the autocomete settings and haven't found one that changes this behavior. I don't want to get rid of autocomplete altogether. What am I missing?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've recently made some changes to the Address Field suggestions and we've received feedback that things don't always work as expected and we're working on improving things. So keep an eye on updates.
In the meantime, instead of tapping "Enter" immediately, try tapping the best option in the Address Field drop-down menu.
Thank you for your patience!
I'd like to add that even picking from the drop down menu doesn't work.
For example, I tried searching a website I have in my bookmarks but it kept opening the bookmark instead of the search engine, no matter what I tapped.
Just to point out that the bug is a little more "aggressive" than mentioned.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@DZAladan
I checked it just now and when I have a bookmark saved with
example.comthen searching for "example.com" gives me 3 suggestions.
In the Address Field
- Go to the typed URL.
In the drop-down menu
- Bookmark
- Search
You may also see a clock icon surronded by an arrow, if you've done the same search in the past.
Tapping on the 3rd option executes the search.
Don't you see the same?
@jane-n
I just tried again.
I have a bookmark for a website and tried to look it up.
The first attempt went smoothly, it opened.
So, I tried opening the link instead, and it worked again.
However, if I try to tap a search engine icon, it will invariably open the top result, usually the bookmark.
So, apparently it's tied to that
Can you verify if the same happens to you as well?
mib2berlin Soprano
@DZAladan
Hi, I cant, if I tab the magnifying glass my default search engine open and show the search result.
What doesn't work is to choose a search engine suggestion, set Google as default search but choose DDG it open Google results.
IIrc this is a reported bug.
Cheers, mib
Hello,
I'm having the same issue with autocomplete on Vivaldi Android. Even after selecting a result, it doesn't always open the one I want. Is there a way to reset the autocomplete history, or should we wait for the update?
Regards,
Spoidy.