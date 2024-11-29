Download Page
Hi,
Is it not possible to mention the full release-number (Vivaldi 7.0.3495.20 for Windows) on https://vivaldi.com/download/ instead of Vivaldi 7.0 for Windows) ?
Would be more informative for a quick (or automated) check
Thank you
@Darwin4Ever Check post on top of https://social.vivaldi.net/@vivaldiversiontracker
mib2berlin Soprano
@Darwin4Ever
Hi. if you hover over the download button the version is shown in the status bar.
Cheers, mib
Darwin4Ever
Hi,
Sure, there are many manual options, but see "automated"in the OP
Hi,
Thanks for the link.
That would be an option, but I prefer to rely on the "master" information.
That is a automatic information from a bot of a Vivaldi developer.
"Master"? Then use Vivaldi menu Help → Check for Updates.
An automated check should be able to read the content of a link as well as any other text in the HTML.
As said, that's manual.
There is no reason why "Vivaldi menu Help → Check " should be more "Master" than what's on the Download page (and probably based upon the same source BUT only for the installed version).
But I don't want to go into a "Master" discussion, the OP was simple, easy, straight-forward and not rocket-science : have the full release-number visible.
Thank you
@Darwin4Ever I reported now feature wish to Vivaldi webpage tracker as
VIV-1437 "Add version number to download dropdown"