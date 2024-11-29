New app languages and various fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3537.3
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We’ve got some more crash and bug fixes for you.
Aaron Translator
StarSea205
Hello! There is a bug associated with the interface when scrolling the web page, can you fix it please?
(VAB-10452)
mib2berlin Soprano
@StarSea205
Hi, this was reported 3 days ago and you reported it twice as VAB-10444 and this make only more work for the developers.
A developer and me can't reproduce it, I can scroll as slow as I want.
Please open a new thread about the issue, maybe other user can reproduce.
These snapshot threads are not good for discussing and they get closed very quick.
Cheers, mib
Tell me, please, has everyone disappeared this item in the menu (and its counterpart in the flags),
so that the font size saved on a hundred sites has increased dramatically? And now it looks like this?
@jane-n
See, you have a number of settings that don't sync, they are not only android specific but device specific. For example, the zoom of a particular web page. It's very useful to make a local backup function for each of these settings!
Please Now I'm going to zoom out for all sites, then I'll be going to zoom in later. And this is not the first time! The possibility to make a backup of this small but very necessary setting will save a lot of time!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@far4
Thanks for reporting, we've confirmed the issue.
You'll find the setting when you use search for it, but AFAICT, toggling it on and off doesn't have an affect on the text size. Is that your experience as well?
@jane-n
yes, that's right.