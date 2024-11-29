When I download ics files and from the downloads panel of Vivaldi proceed to open the files, Vivaldi asks me to confirm importing the file into its own Calendar.

However, I have the option "Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds" disabled.

If I proceed to open downloaded ics files directly from macOS downloads folder, then the file will correctly open with the system's default calendar: CalendarFileHandler.app (default).

Is there any way I can make sure Vivaldi respects the OS's default app for opening ics files?