Vivaldi ignoring OS's default app for ics files
When I download ics files and from the downloads panel of Vivaldi proceed to open the files, Vivaldi asks me to confirm importing the file into its own Calendar.
However, I have the option "Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds" disabled.
If I proceed to open downloaded ics files directly from macOS downloads folder, then the file will correctly open with the system's default calendar: CalendarFileHandler.app (default).
Is there any way I can make sure Vivaldi respects the OS's default app for opening ics files?
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@apphancer said in Vivaldi ignoring OS's default app for ics files:
Oops. That sounds like a bug, sorry.
As a workaround: Temporarily enable MCF, and uncheck the option at Vivaldi Settings: Calendar: Open ICS files in Vivaldi.
Yes! That did it! Thanks a lot