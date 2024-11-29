Again, this relates to privacy only, not security. Security is about protecting you from a remote attacker. Preventing them from gaining access to your computer. Preventing them from being able to break your secure connections. Privacy is about hiding things from other trusted users of your computer and browser profile - that is exactly the very definition of what private browsing is designed to do. Privacy is also about hiding limited private details from the websites you are using. So this really does not relate to security, it relates only to privacy. If you need further clarification of what relates to security, please see https://vivaldi.com/security/how-we-rate-security-issues/

Unfortunately, your comment does not clarify exactly what you think is being leaked, where from and where to. If it is retrieving some form field you filled in in a non-private window, and offering form completion in a private browsing window, that is what the Chromium engine is designed to do (and the other browser you mentioned is a Chromium-based browser, so unless they have broken form autocompletion somehow, then it will almost certainly do exactly the same thing). ALL Chromium browsers use the same code for form autocompletion, and for private browsing.

Remember that like all Chromium-based browsers, Vivaldi has a setting to disable form auto-completion. Vivaldi menu - Tools (or main menu on Mac) - Settings - Privacy and Security - Save Webpage Passwords, Save and Fill Payment Methods, Save and Fill Addresses. Or you can open chrome:settings/autofill in a new tab, and disable whatever features you want. This will affect both non-private and private browsing modes.

Also remember that Vivaldi is not handing those details to the website. It offers to let you fill it in, but the website cannot see it until you actually choose to fill it in. It makes your life easier, but it does not leak anything. If you don't choose to use the stored details, then the website sees nothing.

If it is not that, perhaps try explaining exactly what is being filled in, on exactly what website (give the address of the website, so we can see what is happening). Give a series of steps - do this, then do this, then do this - so we can see exactly what to do to reproduce the problem you are experiencing.

"Because of this behavior I can't let someone browse for a moment in my computer, can't put a kiosk mode, can't make a live presentation browsing a webpage without givingaway at least my username in a page"

Yes you can. This is what the Guest profile is designed for. You should not give someone else the use of your browser profile, private or non-private. It sounds like you are using the wrong feature, and wanting it to do something that it is not designed for, rather than using the feature that was actually designed for the purpose you want.

But if you don't trust someone, what on earth are you doing giving them access to your computer account? They can install spyware or malware that takes all of your private information from your computer, or gives them complete remote control over your computer. At worst, give them a guest account on the computer (most operating systems offer this as a feature), but for the best protection, do not give them access to your computer at all! Seriously, this cannot be stressed enough. It is not related to the browser. If you do not trust someone, they should not ever be given access to your computer account. That really is a security risk of the most serious degree, and in that case, the security issue is you, for giving them the access.