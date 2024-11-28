Help with Google's beggy sign-in/location permission request
I'm not sure if this is the correct place to ask for help. I'm using the Vivaldi android browser. I've tried searching for a remedy to this situation for a few months now. Google keeps popping up "sign-in with Google" and to "turn on location for better results." I don't want to do either of those. However, my searching only gives a certain kind of answers. These answers are to sign-in to Google and turn off this behavior (when I sign out again, do the notifications stay turned off?) or answers for iPhone, browsers that are not Vivaldi, intermixed PC/android solutions, and technical solutions that are far beyond my understanding. There are also many references to settings that no longer exist on Vivaldi for android or are only on the PC browser.
I apologize if this question has been asked a million times. Can someone tell me in plain directions how to get Google to stop doing these things? If all anyone can confirm is that it's impossible, that will help too because I can call off searching for now.
Thank you for your generous help in advance.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BLESMOLS
Hi, if this popup appears one of the Google services is used in Vivaldi, the Google calendar or mail for example.
If Vivaldi update/upgrade Google ask to verify these services again.
If you don't use or not want to use such services disable the mail/calendar client in Settings > General at bottom.
If you want to use it you have to finish the verification process again.
I am not sure if a Google extension can cause this, do you use one?
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BLESMOLS said in Help with Google's beggy sign-in/location permission request:
"turn on location for better results."
IMO Location should be disabled in the device, not per app. This is easily done in the OS device settings. Location can also be disabled globally in the browser under Settings > Content Settings > Site Settings in Vivaldi for Android.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-appearance/site-settings-in-vivaldi-on-android/
However, this won't stop some sites detecting you have disabled Location and asking you to enable it. It's the site doing this and there's no avoiding it. Google tends to ask occasionally to enable Location.
"sign-in with Google"
This is called "Third-party Sign-in" and means a site embeds code from Google (or another sign-in provider like Facebook etc) that detects you are signed in to their service.
https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/14264742
This can be disabled in Settings > Content Settings > Site Settings in Vivaldi for Android, under "Content".
