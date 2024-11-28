I'm not sure if this is the correct place to ask for help. I'm using the Vivaldi android browser. I've tried searching for a remedy to this situation for a few months now. Google keeps popping up "sign-in with Google" and to "turn on location for better results." I don't want to do either of those. However, my searching only gives a certain kind of answers. These answers are to sign-in to Google and turn off this behavior (when I sign out again, do the notifications stay turned off?) or answers for iPhone, browsers that are not Vivaldi, intermixed PC/android solutions, and technical solutions that are far beyond my understanding. There are also many references to settings that no longer exist on Vivaldi for android or are only on the PC browser.

I apologize if this question has been asked a million times. Can someone tell me in plain directions how to get Google to stop doing these things? If all anyone can confirm is that it's impossible, that will help too because I can call off searching for now.

Thank you for your generous help in advance.