Solved Publishing full version numbers for vivaldi and chromium together
-
Whenever I come across an issue and try to figure out if it might be a vivaldi or an chromium issue, I run into the problem of not knowing which chromium version a specific vivaldi version uses.
Being on linux and having installed vivaldi through the package manager of the distro I use, I don't get the latest update right away - it might skip even one or two updates.
So, for the latest version, one can probably assume that the vivaldi version number of the download shown as current uses the chromium version number shown in the latest update article (if chromium was updated in that update).
But for any older version of vivaldi that doesn't work, as apparently none of the update articles mention the the full vivaldi version number - and the about page of vivaldi (which states the full vivaldi version number) doesn't show the full chromium version number it is based on, only the major version number, followed by 3x ".0". So, there doesn't seem to be no (easily accessible) place to have both, the full vivaldi and chromium version number shown side by side in one place to be able to tell which specific vivaldi version is based on which specific chromium version.
Of course, I might have missed something fundamental as this seems to be an issue that many must have faced with the same frustration as I have. So, sorry if there is such a place and my post is totally unnecessary - except for educating me about the place where to find this information.
Otherwise I would highly appreciate if the about page in vivaldi would state the full specific chromium version it is based on, not just the major version number.
-
@vduser said in Publishing full version numbers for vivaldi and chromium together:
and the about page of vivaldi (which states the full vivaldi version number) doesn't show the full chromium version number
Use
vivaldi:system
Add version number in status line by opening
vivaldi:settings, type
biscuitin settings search field, and enable "show browser version in status bar".
-
Aaron Translator
@vduser
Try:
You will get:
-
@DoctorG said in Publishing full version numbers for vivaldi and chromium together:
biscuit
Thank you very much!
I like this
biscuit!
(I also didn't know about
vivaldi:system, so thanks for that, too!)
-
Aaron Translator
@vduser said in Publishing full version numbers for vivaldi and chromium together:
I like this biscuit!
Me too
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vduser Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
As an addendum:
Even though I consider this issue solved, it requires to install vivaldi to see this combination of version numbers. It would be nice to have it also documented somewhere in a changelog so that one doesn't necessarily have to test / install several versions of vivaldi to get the one that is based on a chromium version that is less / equal / greater than a specific chromium version.
But that's more or less just a "would be very nice to have".
For the moment I'm totally happy to have the version numbers displayed in my vivaldi.
-
Vvduser marked this topic as a question
-
Vvduser has marked this topic as solved
-
Thanks for the tip!
I changed added [Solved] in the title to the way you mentioned.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vduser Changelogs: https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/
-
Well, perfect!
Thank you! I know about the archive, but for some reason I never noticed the changelogs. Probably because the "current" ones I only every read in the form of the blog posts...
So, this is totally solved now!
Thank you all!