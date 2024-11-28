Whenever I come across an issue and try to figure out if it might be a vivaldi or an chromium issue, I run into the problem of not knowing which chromium version a specific vivaldi version uses.

Being on linux and having installed vivaldi through the package manager of the distro I use, I don't get the latest update right away - it might skip even one or two updates.

So, for the latest version, one can probably assume that the vivaldi version number of the download shown as current uses the chromium version number shown in the latest update article (if chromium was updated in that update).

But for any older version of vivaldi that doesn't work, as apparently none of the update articles mention the the full vivaldi version number - and the about page of vivaldi (which states the full vivaldi version number) doesn't show the full chromium version number it is based on, only the major version number, followed by 3x ".0". So, there doesn't seem to be no (easily accessible) place to have both, the full vivaldi and chromium version number shown side by side in one place to be able to tell which specific vivaldi version is based on which specific chromium version.

Of course, I might have missed something fundamental as this seems to be an issue that many must have faced with the same frustration as I have. So, sorry if there is such a place and my post is totally unnecessary - except for educating me about the place where to find this information.

Otherwise I would highly appreciate if the about page in vivaldi would state the full specific chromium version it is based on, not just the major version number.