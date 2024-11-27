hi @mib2berlin !

Ok so this got even weirder and then it got "sort of" solved

Firstly I went to sync-internals as you suggested and everything seemed to be synced up correctly.

After that I tried going into desktop Vivaldi and erasing all search engines but Brave and Google, then went back to mobile Vivaldi and waited for the sync. Then when refreshing the sync-internals it gave me several sync errors! including "needs sign in", so I was curious and went to try and sign in again but now whenever I clicked "Settings" in the menu the whole app crashed!! so I tried 2 o 3 times opening mobile Vivaldi and clicking on Setting would crash the whole app! I went to Android Settings and deleted the Vivaldi app cache.

Then, this time Vivaldi seemed to have synced up completely and now I can access Settings correctly, also access "change search engine" correctly too! and I can change search engines without problems and no crashing whatsoever...

I'm thinking maybe there was some faulty entry on my search engines list? and when I deleted it on desktop it synced but not until I deleted the app's cache was it able to reload correctly and be freed from the bug!

I guess it is now solved!