Vivaldi 7.0.3505.87 crashes when changing search engine
-
Hello! so I just changed my mobile from a Samsung s10 to an s20 ultra and whenever I try to change from Bing search engine to any other, Vivaldi crashes, it wont even let me get past that option in the settings menu, this is, as soon as I click on the "change search engine" option in Settings it just exits the menu, and if I try a second time then the whole app crashes, always in that order.
I've tried reinstalling or deleting cache but nothing seems to work, not even the Sync option which in theory would sync my Vivaldi desktop preferences.
Any ideas?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@solgris
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Android and changing the search engine on desktop change it immediately on mobile.
Open
vivaldi://sync-internalsto check if sync really work.
Maybe delete a search engine you not need on desktop, the counter on this page should show it.
Cheers, mib
-
hi @mib2berlin !
Ok so this got even weirder and then it got "sort of" solved
Firstly I went to sync-internals as you suggested and everything seemed to be synced up correctly.
After that I tried going into desktop Vivaldi and erasing all search engines but Brave and Google, then went back to mobile Vivaldi and waited for the sync. Then when refreshing the sync-internals it gave me several sync errors! including "needs sign in", so I was curious and went to try and sign in again but now whenever I clicked "Settings" in the menu the whole app crashed!! so I tried 2 o 3 times opening mobile Vivaldi and clicking on Setting would crash the whole app! I went to Android Settings and deleted the Vivaldi app cache.
Then, this time Vivaldi seemed to have synced up completely and now I can access Settings correctly, also access "change search engine" correctly too! and I can change search engines without problems and no crashing whatsoever...
I'm thinking maybe there was some faulty entry on my search engines list? and when I deleted it on desktop it synced but not until I deleted the app's cache was it able to reload correctly and be freed from the bug!
I guess it is now solved!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@solgris
If a tab with
vivaldi://sync-internalsis open at start Vivaldi crash opening the settings.
This is a known and reported bug, this has not high priority as regular user never use it.
Cheers, mib