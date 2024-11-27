In the advertisement for the new version, Vivaldi claims "With a completely revamped look and a new flagship feature, giving you total control of your online experience." Removing the Search Bar is the opposite of giving me total control over my online experience.

A combined address and search bars have always had complications and problems, especially when I want to go to an address and instead am directed to a search. My address bar should be just that: an address bar. My search bar should be just that: a search bar. Removing the Search Bar was a poor decision, and removes my control over my online experience.

I really do love Vivaldi, and it's by far the best productivity browser in my experience. This removal of the Search Bar is the only problem that I've found with it. Please reinstate the Search Bar, or give me the option to enable it and to disable searching in the Address Bar.

Thank you.