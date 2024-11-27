Vivaldi has recently started randomly popping up a message "Who is using Vivaldi?".

It does this on single user devices where no guests ever use the device.

Why? What is the point of the pop up?

It is a single user device.

I ask as I am trying to help a very elderly relative read their news and they have the "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up getting in the way.

Again, this is a single user device used by an elderly person with poor sight, failing hand-eye coordination and arthritic hands.

Are there no software development teams anywhere in the world that have any insight as to how people age and what challenges good ideas such as a "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up cause elderly users?

Or for that matter mouse gestures, tab thumbnail pop-us and anything that appears when an elderly user accidently puts their mouse pointer over them.

Let me be clear, this is not just an issue for Vivaldi but pretty much all software my elderly relative has used in the past 10 years.

Struggling with well meaning pop ups designed to make my life easier is something I have to look forward to with increasing frustration in the last 25 years of my life.

So, how many Vivaldi testers involved directly in development are 86 years old? Or even over 50 years old?