"Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks
-
Vivaldi has recently started randomly popping up a message "Who is using Vivaldi?".
It does this on single user devices where no guests ever use the device.
Why? What is the point of the pop up?
It is a single user device.
I ask as I am trying to help a very elderly relative read their news and they have the "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up getting in the way.
Again, this is a single user device used by an elderly person with poor sight, failing hand-eye coordination and arthritic hands.
Are there no software development teams anywhere in the world that have any insight as to how people age and what challenges good ideas such as a "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up cause elderly users?
Or for that matter mouse gestures, tab thumbnail pop-us and anything that appears when an elderly user accidently puts their mouse pointer over them.
Let me be clear, this is not just an issue for Vivaldi but pretty much all software my elderly relative has used in the past 10 years.
Struggling with well meaning pop ups designed to make my life easier is something I have to look forward to with increasing frustration in the last 25 years of my life.
So, how many Vivaldi testers involved directly in development are 86 years old? Or even over 50 years old?
-
@syklist On one hand, many people do share devices with a single login. Or for that matter if you've set up profiles it could be asking which profile you want to use.
But then there are two orher interpretations I can think of, if it didn't at that point have a text field of dropdown (and as I've never seen this pop-up I don't know if it did) ... it could be followed by a demographic survey, so that they can get some idea of who their users are. Or it could lead to a promotional thing, like "BMW is using Vivaldi in their latest vehicles", etc.
So I guess that's 4 possibilities. Number 1 makes no sense, as it can't know this is a multi user situation. Number 2 or 3 seem most likely. Number 4 would be preaching to the choir.
Oh, I missed two. Could be a security extension you installed and haven't configured yet asking you to set it up. Or it could be xome new scheme from Microsoft that was going to rell you why Edge was "better".
You would have ro look and see ehich of those it was.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@syklist
Hi, I am an older volunteer tester, no developer but checking bug reports and so forth.
I never saw this popup, just installed Vivaldi 7.0 as Standalone install to test this.
I often test in clean profiles and no popup there either.
There are such popups for the sync and mail features for users not know about these features.
I don't like it.
Cheers, mib
-
@syklist
OK, no that I have had a chance to trouble shoot this (and having managed to provoke the pop up myself) on clicking on profile "Person1" brings up a message about Vivaldi not having access to the encrypted profile.
It appears that "Person1" is the correct profile as it brought up my own profile here on this computer with all bookmarks etc.
I have talked the user through a clean shutdown of the computer just to make 100% sure that it was a clean shutdown and have asked them to start up the computer again.
Am I correct in assuming that the "Who is using Vivaldi?" popup will appear when there is a problem with the user's profile?
-
@sgunhouse said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
@syklist On one hand, many people do share devices with a single login. Or for that matter if you've set up profiles it could be asking which profile you want to use.
Yes, I am aware of this, but we don't do that say with our shared computers such as our "TV" PC.
I use private browsing mode for things that are not to be shared.
The pop up in this case appears to have appeared due to profile corruption.
It could also be that the Gnome keyring service has not started when the user logged in but that usually leads to Vivaldi asking for the user password when Vivaldi opens to unlock the keyring (as with my PinePhone) but the profile window does not open.
Fortunately in the case of my very elderly relative Vivaldi had a very basic profile with only two saved logins so restoring those did not take too much time.
-
@syklist said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
It could also be that the Gnome keyring service has not started when the user logged in but that usually leads to Vivaldi asking for the user password when Vivaldi opens to unlock the keyring (as with my PinePhone) but the profile window does not open.
Corrupted profile or switching/not-loading keyring with its secret is mostly the cause of such display or if you copy profile data from one Linux user or PC to another.
-
CummingCowGirl
@syklist said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
The pop up in this case appears to have appeared due to profile corruption.
Yea I've noticed this a few times usually right after installing Vivaldi, running it once to create the default folder, closing and replacing the default folder with my backup, and running vivaldi a few time. When I get that I close Vivaldi and replace the default folder again and it then it never pops up again.
@DoctorG said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
Corrupted profile or switching/not-loading keyring with its secret is mostly the cause of such display or if you copy profile data from one Linux user or PC to another.
That shouldn't happen. Plenty of times I've taken my default folder and replaced my roommates to fix his Vivaldi and had not issue. The only things I had to do once I launched his Vivaldi with my profile is switch a couple of logins from mine to his, and setup his startup pages.
-
Only my idea: I remember having for a user a startup paramater
--password-store=basicin Vivaldi.desktop file (created on desktop after adding a extra profile) could help.
I hope, then user will not get any struggle with keyring secret.
But i never tested that in the last 7.0 versions on my Linuxes.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@syklist said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
Vivaldi has recently started randomly popping up a message "Who is using Vivaldi?".
Based on your description I guess the dialog you are referring to is this one (ignore the icon, using an internal build):
This dialog is the profile selector, and is displayed if you have created one or more extra profiles, and there is no other information about which profile to use. The dialog can be disabled, see lower right corner.
-
CummingCowGirl
@yngve said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
This dialog is the profile selector, and is displayed if you have created one or more extra profiles, and there is no other information about which profile to use. The dialog can be disabled, see lower right corner.
Thing is when you have installed Vavaldi, launched it once to create your default folder, closed it, replaced your Vavaldi's default folder with a backup you have, launch Vivaldi again you can have that pop up and it shouldn't.
-
@CummingCowGirl said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
replaced your Vavaldi's default folder with a backup you have
That's the problem, the flag vanishes if you replace the default folder, you have to create a new backup after you select the profile, so you'll save the flag that tells Vivaldi not to show it again.
-
@yngve said in "Who is using Vivaldi?" pop up stops elderly user in their tracks:
This dialog is the profile selector, and is displayed if you have created one or more extra profiles, and there is no other information about which profile to use. The dialog can be disabled, see lower right corner.
So does the profile that Vivaldi says cannot be started without data loss get unlocked if the profile chooser is not shown at start up?
In the case of the elderly user no extra profiles have been created only "Person 1" is shown. The user merely used the LinuxMint updater to install (among other things) the latest version of Vivaldi stable.
I updated my PinePhone this evening running mobian/Phosh and both Vivaldi stable and snapshot (ARM64) now pop up the profile chooser, again with one profile "Person 1" shown and now I cannot unlock the respective profiles. Installing Seahorse did not help the matter.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@syklist The "who is using Vivaldi" dialog is !!NOT!! related to the "decryption failed" dialog!