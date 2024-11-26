Search in address bar lead to search engine homepage
Hi everyone!
I set duckduckgo as search engine, but when performing searches using the address bar it lands me on the duckduckgo homepage, instead of returning the results page.
I tried with other search engines, and it's not happening. I'm only observing this behaviour when using duckduckgo.
Here the information about Vivaldi version and OS
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.87 Android 15; Pixel 7 Pro Build/AP3A.241105.007
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
You would check at Desktop, Sync the account, the DDG URL seems wrong on your Profile.
Once fixed,
Sync back and it should work.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
greybeard Ambassador
Same on iOS (iPad).
<sarcasm> Probably Apple won’t let them add a separate search bar (as desktop does) yet.</sarcasm>
Vivaldi 7.1.3528.3 (Official Build) stable (64-bit) 9th gen. iPad
I also have this problem
The proposed solution worked for me!
I didn't expect it to work cross device.
Thanks for helping me!