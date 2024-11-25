@Pathduck If I have a need to access it through the web, I go straight to outlook.com, which now shows an HTTP2 protocol error:

This site can’t be reached The webpage at https://outlook.com/ might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address. ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR

:~> ping outlook.com PING outlook.com (52.96.228.130) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 52.96.228.130: icmp_seq=1 ttl=234 time=95.2 ms 64 bytes from 52.96.228.130: icmp_seq=2 ttl=234 time=97.3 ms 64 bytes from 52.96.228.130: icmp_seq=3 ttl=234 time=102 ms 64 bytes from 52.96.228.130: icmp_seq=4 ttl=234 time=97.0 ms 64 bytes from 52.96.228.130: icmp_seq=5 ttl=234 time=99.0 ms ^C --- outlook.com ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4005ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 95.242/98.106/101.978/2.276 ms

According to this Forbes article, a fix was deployed, but no ETA on restoration.