Why do I get advertisements on my Samsung smartphone while using Vivaldi that I don’t see on my laptop using the same browser and visiting the same site. I already noticed that the privcacy settings you can set on the smartphone are different and far less.
mib2berlin Soprano
@UseMyVivaldi
Hi, by default the first 4 list entries are enabled in the blocker lists and the first in the tracker lists.
Without at least one list enebled no blocking is possible.
Cheers, mib
@UseMyVivaldi Go to Settings / Tracker and Ad Blocking, select Block Trackers and Ads.
UseMyVivaldi
Edward,
OK, tkx. But this setting was already ok, there are not so many settings you can do. So it must be something different. There are no boxes ticked at sources for advertisements and tracking. Should I do that? Now they are all turned off.
@UseMyVivaldi Some web sites could be circumventing, or are attempting to circumvent this.
Can you provide some web site addresses/names where you are seeing the ads appear, with that setting on?
@UseMyVivaldi In the current Vivaldi Stable (7.0.3505.87) on Android 10, I see a lot of gaps scrolling down the nu.nl home page, but see no ads. Where the gaps are shown, presumably that is where the ads would otherwise appear. This is with ads and trackers blocked in the settings.
With only trackers blocked, the same gaps appear on a page refresh, which tells me that the ads also contain trackers.
In the current Vivaldi Snapshot (7.1.3524.3), same results as above.
I can't reproduce this, sorry.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@UseMyVivaldi said in advertisements:
There are no boxes ticked at sources for advertisements and tracking. Should I do that? Now they are all turned off.
Yes, at least one for each setting should be marked. On a brand new installation, those source settings are marked by default.
@UseMyVivaldi
imho, I'm proceeding as usual by trial and error
Add to the already included EasyLists also Germany, Dutch, Nordic, and we get a picture even without the white spots from the commercials. At least on that site.
Ok, tkx a lot folks. I’ve marked the Easyprivacy in tracking and the Easytlist plus the Dutch version and now all the adds are gone without blanks. Great, this is much better than getting all those irritating adds! Great result!
I wanted to mark the topic as solved, but that doesn't seem te be possible. Isn't that option there anymore?
Yes. See this post for the instructions.
Pesala,
Ok, tkx. I’ve marked the thread as solved.