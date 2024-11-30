@UseMyVivaldi In the current Vivaldi Stable (7.0.3505.87) on Android 10, I see a lot of gaps scrolling down the nu.nl home page, but see no ads. Where the gaps are shown, presumably that is where the ads would otherwise appear. This is with ads and trackers blocked in the settings.

With only trackers blocked, the same gaps appear on a page refresh, which tells me that the ads also contain trackers.

In the current Vivaldi Snapshot (7.1.3524.3), same results as above.

I can't reproduce this, sorry.