bing maps -> google maps
HateNewOpera
Is this a bug? happen on vivaldi on andriod
- open maps.bing.com
- pick a location.
- ask bing to navigate to the location.
- get redirected to google maps?
mib2berlin Soprano
@HateNewOpera
Hi, I cant reproduce this, search for a street in Berlin work as expected.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
EDIT: Sorry, I can reproduce this, have to check this a bit closer.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
@HateNewOpera
Hm, even Firefox and Brave redirect to Google Maps, I guess you need the Bing app installed.
I can't reproduce it in Desktop, nor in Mobile, but normally i don't use maps from Google or Bing, mostly Here maps, some fork of OSM, or similar if I need. There are enough alternatives out there, apart of these data hogs from Google and M$.
HateNewOpera
try not to install more apps.
@Catweazle said in bing maps -> google maps:
There are enough alternatives out there, apart of these data hogs from Google and M$.
They are not as accurate as i need it to be
mib2berlin Soprano
@HateNewOpera
Does a browser not redirect to G. Maps, if yes which one?
@HateNewOpera, well, Google Maps tecnically is the best, but others are also pretty accurate, Here Maps is as good as Google maps. The only difference is, that no other than Google offers Street View.
You can test all in the AlternativeTo list above, all are online and OpenSource (21), if you eliminate the filter, you have 175 alternatives, adding the proprietary, paid and offline map apps. Also OSM is improving a lot by the community apports, or by companies which forked it.
At least in my city I find all the same businesses, shops, institutions, transportation lines and restaurants like on Google maps