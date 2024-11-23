Hey Everyone! I'm trying to use Web Speech API for voice-to-text conversion, for example through this website: https://www.google.com/intl/en/chrome/demos/speech.html

After clicking record, nothing happens and the recording automatically stops. I don't have this issue with the latest version of Chrome.

Here's the error I'm getting in the Console:



Here's my version of Vivaldi:



Any guidance on what to do to make it work?

Thank you!