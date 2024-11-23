Bug - Can't access Web Speech API with Vivaldi
Hey Everyone! I'm trying to use Web Speech API for voice-to-text conversion, for example through this website: https://www.google.com/intl/en/chrome/demos/speech.html
After clicking record, nothing happens and the recording automatically stops. I don't have this issue with the latest version of Chrome.
Here's the error I'm getting in the Console:
Here's my version of Vivaldi:
Any guidance on what to do to make it work?
Thank you!
No chance at this time.
To get access Speech API the Google wants annual fees per installation from Vivaldi – costs too much for Vivaldi as small company.