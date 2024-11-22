@michaa7 While recognising that Calendar is very much a work-in-progress, I can confirm that start time is not displayed along with Title if an event ends on a later date than it starts.

There is also a separate concern regarding display of end-date in multi-day events which aren't 'All Day' events. If confirmed, this would appear to merit a separate bug report.

Agenda and Day views display '(day n/m)' for multi-day events and hover-over pop-up in any view displays start date/time but only end-time: the end-date is omitted so, although visually represented in most views, it isn't directly specified - and that omission is most apparent in Day view and Year view.

I note that events blocking All Day periods do specify the end-date in every on-hover pop-up.