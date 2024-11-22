events longer than one day not showing start time
It is incomprehensible to not show start time for an event lasting from one day to some time the next day!
Why would one NOT need the start time IN THE TITLE ??? It is as important as it is for any other event. Thinking otherwise is .... wait, there was not the tiniest amount of "thinking".
Complete, OBIOUS idocy!!!
@michaa7 While recognising that Calendar is very much a work-in-progress, I can confirm that start time is not displayed along with Title if an event ends on a later date than it starts.
There is also a separate concern regarding display of end-date in multi-day events which aren't 'All Day' events. If confirmed, this would appear to merit a separate bug report.
Agenda and Day views display '(day n/m)' for multi-day events and hover-over pop-up in any view displays start date/time but only end-time: the end-date is omitted so, although visually represented in most views, it isn't directly specified - and that omission is most apparent in Day view and Year view.
I note that events blocking All Day periods do specify the end-date in every on-hover pop-up.