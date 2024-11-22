@travward I doubt that's how it works...

Usually paying customers like your company would ask this PDQ company to include software because their users need it.

If PDQ sees no need for Vivaldi among their customers they're not going to include it, no matter if Vivaldi asks nicely.

They probably don't even know Vivaldi exists.

Vivaldi can't really go around to every obscure third-party software distributor and ask them to include the browser. Or maybe they do, I don't know.

I suggest you talk to your IT and ask them to ask PDQ to include Vivaldi because you need it to be more effective at work. IT are usually fellow geeks so they'll (usually) be understanding.

Or even send a ticket to PDQ directly bypassing your IT:

https://help.pdq.com/hc/en-us/p/packageRequest

Or ask your IT to create a custom package:

https://connect.pdq.com/hc/en-us/articles/9015832568987-Custom-Packages

But that's a tougher call as they'll need to maintain and update the package themselves.

Then again, if they're nice they might, or maybe not if they're the usual lazy sods in IT

Disclaimer: I don't work at Vivaldi so I do not any insight into any "plans".