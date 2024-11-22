PDQ library Vivaldi
The company I work for uses a PDQ software to manage updates. Since Vivaldi is not on that library by default, IT will not allow us to use that browser. Does anyone know if there are plans to try to get PDQ to incorporate Vivaldi as a browser on their library?
@travward
@travward I doubt that's how it works...
Usually paying customers like your company would ask this PDQ company to include software because their users need it.
If PDQ sees no need for Vivaldi among their customers they're not going to include it, no matter if Vivaldi asks nicely.
They probably don't even know Vivaldi exists.
Vivaldi can't really go around to every obscure third-party software distributor and ask them to include the browser. Or maybe they do, I don't know.
I suggest you talk to your IT and ask them to ask PDQ to include Vivaldi because you need it to be more effective at work. IT are usually fellow geeks so they'll (usually) be understanding.
Or even send a ticket to PDQ directly bypassing your IT:
https://help.pdq.com/hc/en-us/p/packageRequest
Or ask your IT to create a custom package:
https://connect.pdq.com/hc/en-us/articles/9015832568987-Custom-Packages
But that's a tougher call as they'll need to maintain and update the package themselves.
Then again, if they're nice they might, or maybe not if they're the usual lazy sods in IT
Disclaimer: I don't work at Vivaldi so I do not any insight into any "plans".
@Pathduck Sending a ticket to PDQ is a great idea, Thanks! My IT department is reluctant to do nice things, if it means manually managing it. unfortunately.
@travward
@travward Yeah, might work, might not.
But I had a read of Vivaldi's license terms, as probably PDQ will as well.
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/vivaldi-end-user-license-agreement/
It's quite strict on distributing Vivaldi:
"You are not allowed to sell, trade or resell the Software or Services for any purpose, including without limitation any use in any application service provider environment, service bureau, or time-sharing arrangements"
And that basically means since PDQ makes money from its customers to distribute software, it will not be allowed to distribute Vivaldi. Which is fair I think - why should another company make a $$$ from distributing the browser they have made, a small company making barely enough to sustain itself.
I also notice for instance Irfanview is distributed through PDQ. I know Irfanview's terms of use requires purchasing a license for commercial use. Then again, PDQ can probably wave their hands and say "Not our problem, the customer is the one who pays the license, not us..."
3. You may not distribute, rent, sub-license or otherwise make available to others the Software or documentation or copies thereof, except as expressly permitted in this License without prior written consent from IrfanView (Irfan Skiljan). In the case of an authorized transfer, the transferee must agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this License Agreement.
https://www.irfanview.com/eula.htm
As a solo developer making a living from creating software, these are understandable terms. I don't know of course if PDQ has an agreement with Irfan or not, maybe they have. But if they don't they are breaking the license agreement and could be sued for doing that. Then again, I doubt Irfan will have any chance against the corporate lawyers of PDQ...
@Pathduck thanks again. I sent PDQ a ticket. We'll see what happens. I can't imagine it hadn't been tried before but it's worth a shot. I can only pray that the licensing gods come through and there is a PDQ ticket receiver that wants to make 1 person in this world happy today.