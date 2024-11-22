@nahianadnan1234 Hi, engines that are just based on JS and POSTing JSON are a problem and generally won't work.

However, it's always a good idea to just try a regular GET if it works, and in this case it seems to work fine:

https://search.nixos.org/packages?query=%s

Also looking at the page source headers is a good idea. If the site uses OpenSearch they will support GET requests and provide the url to use.

https://search.nixos.org/desc-search-packages.xml