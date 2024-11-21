Facebook Alternatives
I recommend Gab and Twitter.
wintercoast
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Arachnid
Since you already have a Vivaldi account, you can log in on our Mastodon instance, Vivaldi Social and check it out.
You can watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnbHC_4s6o8 to get an overview how things work on Mastodon.
@Arachnid, with your Vivaldi account you can log in also in Vivaldi Social (other Mastodon instances) and in Pixelfed Social (the alternative federated to Instagram).
Alternatives to Reddit are, for Example Lemmy (part of the Fediverse, linkeable to Mastodon) and Raddle (not part of the Fediverse).
Other sites of the Fediverse are also Diaspora and Friendica
You can selfhost all these or log in an public instance.