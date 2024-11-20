People that use NoScript might have noticed that (local) pages suddenly don't work, or unable to login, etc. etc.

This is not an issue with Vivaldi, but the plugin.

Fortunately the issue has been addressed on github and it seems like the author confirmed and is working on it:

https://github.com/hackademix/noscript/issues/388

You can disable the plugin temporary or download and older version from https://github.com/hackademix/noscript/releases

I tested 11.4.29 and it works.

[HOW TO INSTALL MANUALLY]

-> Export all your NoScript-rules!!!!!

-> Remove the extension and we can start

1: Download the noscript-11.4.29-edge.zip

2: extract the file

3: open vivaldi:extensions

4: enable "Developer mode"

5: click on "Load unpacked" and navigate to the folder

6: navigate to the folder

7: and click on the "Select folder" button

8: import the rules

9: enjoy

-> Keep in mind that this will not update to the newest version as far as I know. (If someone knows that this statement it wrong, please let me know so I can change it)