Can I recover old bookmarks from died PC to new PC
My old PC has died and I'm looking for a way to recover my old Vivaldi bookmarks file to my new PC. Sync was enabled on the old machine and I hope that means Vivaldi has my old bookmarks stored somewhere!
Thank, all.
Pathduck
@mudshark Have you enabled Sync on the new machine? If not, do that.
If you have access to the HD on the old machine it's also possible. But Sync is the best option.
@Pathduck I did login and enable sync but my old bookmarks did not magically reappear!
Aaron
@mudshark
Go to the Vivaldi installation directory and find the Default/Bookmark file and copy it directly to the new computer.
Here is mine. for ref.
@Aaron the old machine is dead or this would be that easy!
yojimbo274064400
If the device's storage was not the cause of the failure then consider pulling it and connect it to the new device to recover the bookmarks.
@mudshark, it's strange if you have sync enabled, logged into your account and enter the txt file with the decrytion code (if you had saved it in a pendrive or extern storage). Same ocurred me some time ago when my old PC died, with the sync I recovered all my settings, passwords, bookmarks and all other marked in the sync list in few seconds in my new PC with Vivaldi. But for this the decryption code is needed. This was the first I've done, saving it in an pendrive, it's a text file with the code which you must select in the new PC to recover your Data, not enough with your account password.
@yojimbo274064400 I tried that but file system got corrupted so the drive had to be reformatted. Thank you
@Catweazle I thought logging into my sync settings would be enough I wasn't aware there was another step beyond that where I needed to save a file. Darn.
@mudsharkone thing is the password for your Vivaldi account, but suncing your data is encrypted end to end and need an decrytion key, which is generated automaticly when you enable sync and stored locally in a text file. Naturally is advisable to copy it also in a pendrive or other extern device, because you need this file to decrypt and recover your data.
In the sync settings you see the option do download this file with the decryption code, this is ALWAYS the first which you must do, loosing it is loosing your data. The Vivaldi team can`t access it to recover these, they are encrypted. The price of security.
Pathduck
@mudshark said in Can I recover old bookmarks from died PC to new PC:
I thought logging into my sync settings would be enough I wasn't aware there was another step beyond that where I needed to save a file. Darn.
If you get the green OK then your device is connected to Sync:
A lot of users misunderstand the concept of the Encryption Password.
Often they just enter their Account Password twice. Which works - but is not recommended.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Encryption_password
The Encryption Key is a backup method of decrypting the data from the server. If you have saved your Encryption Password it's not really needed but it's a good idea to back it up safely in any case. Your Encryption Password should always be saved though, and stored safely in a password vault.
I suspect you used your account password as encryption password, and when you do that it does not ask for the encryption password when connecting to Sync from a new device.
For the technical functioning of Sync this does not matter though. If it's connected it should get your Bookmarks and other data. If it doesn't then they simply don't exist on the sync server and there's no other way to get them back without a local backup.
I strongly recommend in the future to do regular exports of important data like Bookmarks and Passwords, and store these somewhere safe. I use an encrypted zip file for my exported passwords and then upload this file to a cloud hosting provider. I also import the passwords into a password manager program (KeePass) as a backup as well.
Thanks for all the pointers, folks.
I was lucky enough to have found a rarely used PC that had properly synced everything. I can get everything from there. Also now I understand the need for that 2nd (recovery) password and it is also now setup.
Awesome! Thanks again to y'all
How weird...
I was indeed able to export the bookmarks. GREAT!
BUT... (Next problem)
I do not see a way to export my HISTORY so it can be applied tp the new PC. Is that somehow synced somewhere as well?
I got the encryption key from the PC with the old data, but when I enter that key into sync settings on the new PC I get a message that it is not the right key!
Pathduck
@mudshark said in Can I recover old bookmarks from died PC to new PC:
I do not see a way to export my HISTORY so it can be applied tp the new PC. Is that somehow synced somewhere as well?
I'm one of those who care not for History and I don't understand why anyone would rely on their browser history for important stuff. Important stuff goes in bookmarks.
But, if it's that important to you, the
Historyfile from the old profile dir is the one you want. There's no "Export/Import History" feature and I don't think any browser has that.
To find the path of your profile, look in the Help menu > About (Profile Path).
History is covered by Sync though. So once you set that up properly it should be synced between devices.
I got the encryption key from the PC with the old data, but when I enter that key into sync settings on the new PC I get a message that it is not the right key!
Yeah, don't do that. That key is not the right one now you've changed/reset your encryption password.
I was indeed able to export the bookmarks. GREAT!
And just FYI - the file named
Bookmarkscontains your bookmarks (rather obviously) and should be possible to copy to the new profile as well.