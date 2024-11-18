@mudshark said in Can I recover old bookmarks from died PC to new PC:

I thought logging into my sync settings would be enough I wasn't aware there was another step beyond that where I needed to save a file. Darn.

If you get the green OK then your device is connected to Sync:



A lot of users misunderstand the concept of the Encryption Password.

Often they just enter their Account Password twice. Which works - but is not recommended.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Encryption_password

The Encryption Key is a backup method of decrypting the data from the server. If you have saved your Encryption Password it's not really needed but it's a good idea to back it up safely in any case. Your Encryption Password should always be saved though, and stored safely in a password vault.

I suspect you used your account password as encryption password, and when you do that it does not ask for the encryption password when connecting to Sync from a new device.

For the technical functioning of Sync this does not matter though. If it's connected it should get your Bookmarks and other data. If it doesn't then they simply don't exist on the sync server and there's no other way to get them back without a local backup.

I strongly recommend in the future to do regular exports of important data like Bookmarks and Passwords, and store these somewhere safe. I use an encrypted zip file for my exported passwords and then upload this file to a cloud hosting provider. I also import the passwords into a password manager program (KeePass) as a backup as well.