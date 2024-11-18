@jane-n

Thank you for your message. This is an automatic reply and these are the details that you provided:

Summary: When app launched on a tablet - scale distortion occurs, but then disappears Key: VAB-10419 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.15

Operating System: Android 12

Device model: Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2023)

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/7.0.3495.15

Attachments: Screenshot_20241118_022138_com.vivaldi.browser.jpg

When app launched on a tablet - scale distortion occurs, but then disappears

Expected behaviour:

Opening the application to full screen without gap

Actual behaviour:

Opening the application to full screen without top gap

vivaldi.net username:

intersk

What will happen now?

The team will look into your message. We will try to reproduce the issue based on the information and steps you've provided. Feel free to send us more information and screenshots by replying to this email. We will be in touch for further information if needed.

If you have sent us a feature request, please copy it to https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/feature-requests-for-android so that other users can vote for it.

Thank you so much for time.

Team Vivaldi