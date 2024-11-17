@Michael69 Hi - This is the default Start Page in Vivaldi, with the search field:

If you don't see this but the Dashboard, make sure you select the "Home" or "Speed Dial". If you don't use the Dashboard at all, it can also be disabled in Settings > Start Page.

For adding the Search Field back on the Address Bar, please read:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars

Basically, just drag the Search Field back to where you want it.