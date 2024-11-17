Search box in home page please
-
Simple ancient non-techie here, using Vivaldi + DuckDuckGo past couple of years. Autumn update removed the search box from my home page, now I have to enter searches on top toolbar.
Please could I have a search box in centre of my home page as Vivaldi used to be rather than widgets etc now on offer? Firefox still has such a box but I left it after 12 years because of the constant tinkering and rehashing of my basic layout. I hope Vivaldi doesn't go the same way.
-
What is your "home page"?
If you are using Vivaldi Start Page, then click on the "gear" icon (upper right) and turn on "Search Field".
-
@TbGbe Thanks, but 'search field' is already on. I refer to start page as home page.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Michael69 Hi - This is the default Start Page in Vivaldi, with the search field:
If you don't see this but the Dashboard, make sure you select the "Home" or "Speed Dial". If you don't use the Dashboard at all, it can also be disabled in Settings > Start Page.
For adding the Search Field back on the Address Bar, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
Basically, just drag the Search Field back to where you want it.