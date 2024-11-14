Is there a way to set the password generator to automatically suggest passwords of the following criteria:

Uppercase letters

Lowercase letters

Numbers

Special Characters ($, !, @, &, etc.)

While I can always add the missing character type to the suggested password to meet site requirements (and Vivaldi updates the stored password), it would be nice if Vivaldi would just do this automatically without me needing to do anything. Just click Suggest a Password and move on.

As an added bonus, I'd like to be able to set the password length, but I think the default length is good enough.

Ironically, these requirements were for a website to order pizza. Trying to resuggest a password mutliple times only met 3 of the 4 requirements. A special character never showed up in the 5-6 suggestions it gave me.