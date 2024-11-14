Expand Password Suggestions
Is there a way to set the password generator to automatically suggest passwords of the following criteria:
- Uppercase letters
- Lowercase letters
- Numbers
- Special Characters ($, !, @, &, etc.)
While I can always add the missing character type to the suggested password to meet site requirements (and Vivaldi updates the stored password), it would be nice if Vivaldi would just do this automatically without me needing to do anything. Just click Suggest a Password and move on.
As an added bonus, I'd like to be able to set the password length, but I think the default length is good enough.
Ironically, these requirements were for a website to order pizza. Trying to resuggest a password mutliple times only met 3 of the 4 requirements. A special character never showed up in the 5-6 suggestions it gave me.
No, that is internal Chromium core code and can not be changed easily, Vivaldi developer team is small and can not invest such time and money.
Use a external password manager app which can generate password list with your desired criteria, f.ex. KeepassXC, Keepass2, 1Password, Dashlane etc.
@DoctorG
A person wants simple and automatic - that's the problem.
There are many easy and convenient programs with a bunch of settings and there are scripts with a bunch of keys. But - simple and automatic
Yes, i understand, generating a password in field is easier for users than to run a app for this.
I think for Chromium core developers such extended feature has no high priority.
I pinged a moderator to move this thread as a Feature Request for Vivaldi.