I can't believe Vivaldi is sending me notifications for every post in a forum I posted to!
-
So I posted before here I guess and now I see it sent me notifications for everyone else that posted on the same forum. Tons and tons of pointless notifications I have to wade through in case there was an answer to my post before.
I tried to edit the title as there was a spelling error and it was impossible to do it. There was no Save anywhere in the message box. Then when I tried to delete it and post it again properly it said I didn’t have the priviledges to do that. I tried again to delete it and it said it was already deleted.
What kind of clown management runs this company that would put up with such glaring flaws in their website? If you can’t run a simple website do you expect people to have faith in you with their personal information using your browser?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@viv2u You deleted your post while I was in the process of replying to it. I had no choice but to delete your topic.
This forum runs on the popular open-source NodeBB software. It was not written by Vivaldi.
https://nodebb.org
By default the forum will notify you when topics you're watching are replied to, as well as your posts are upvoted etc. How that happens depends if it's set to Notification or Email.
Any topic you create or reply to will be in Watched state. You can find your watched topics in your forum settings by clicking the
⋮icon. The Watched state can be turned off in each topic.
The Notification settings can be controlled by you in your forum settings, accessible by clicking your profile picture top right corner.
You failing to familiarize yourself with the software you're using does not give you the right to insult anyone else.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@viv2u
Hello,
welcome to the 'Vivaldiserve'.
Have fun with the browser and all the possibilities of 'Vivaldi'.
Once you've familiarised yourself with things here, you'll see that Vivaldi is anything but no "clown management".