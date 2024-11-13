So I posted before here I guess and now I see it sent me notifications for everyone else that posted on the same forum. Tons and tons of pointless notifications I have to wade through in case there was an answer to my post before.

I tried to edit the title as there was a spelling error and it was impossible to do it. There was no Save anywhere in the message box. Then when I tried to delete it and post it again properly it said I didn’t have the priviledges to do that. I tried again to delete it and it said it was already deleted.

What kind of clown management runs this company that would put up with such glaring flaws in their website? If you can’t run a simple website do you expect people to have faith in you with their personal information using your browser?