Mail synchronization problem
Hi. My mail can't sync during sessions.
It loads list of mails (old & new onec) only on Vivaldi startup. I need to restart it to refresh mails (load new ones or delete/relocate these deleted/moved elsewhere).
Is it new and known issue or is it something that only I have?
I also have other issues synch-related. I was writing about it in other topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101397/synchronisation-failed-client-error/2?_=1731336325014
What do I need to do to fix it? Or is it already known and we just need to wait for right fix?
@Qbi-Wan The problem is unknown. So far, you are the only user to report it.
@Qbi-Wan please check whether the issue also appears in a new profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Do you see any error messages in the mail status icon?
mossman Ambassador
I believe this is related to my feeds-stop-loading bug: (VB-110221) Feeds have stopped loading in the current snapshot. I've been posting about it in recent snapshot threads. I noticed the same mail behaviour you describe, but it wasn't so obvious since I kept "fixing" the problem to continue reading news (mail off, restart, mail on, repeat).
The good news: it seems to have been resolved for the latest snapshot, so hopefully fixed in the next stable...
mottenmouse
Confirmed and reproducible on my system (Ubuntu with latest V7 snapshot 7.1.3518.4).
Tested with two accounts (Gmx and Mailbox) in a new profil (@WildEnte).
Mark any message as spam and then V7 won't synchronize the affected account anymore.
After mark the message as not Spam or restart or re-sync everything is fine again.
@mottenmouse I also have a GMx account and have never seen that issue. Can you please provide step by step instructions regarding how to reproduce this?