I do see a gap when there's just one Speed Dial group, but I wouldn't say it's huge.

Yes, the gap visible when you have just one Speed Dial. It's pretty big and noticeable.

I can't reproduce a new group being placed first on the Start Page.

I think I fixed the problem. My original Speed Dial Group was in Mobile bookmarks folder and when you create a new Speed Dial Group it goes into Bookmarks folder instead.

I removed original Speed Dial Group from the Mobile bookmarks and now all speed dials folders are in Bookmarks folder.

Having Mobile bookmarks and Bookmarks folders is confusing.

I would be nice to assigned existing Speed Dial folder as speed dial from the Bookmark Pane and also when creating a new Speed Dial group.

I was surprised that you can't copy and paste bookmarks/folders, only to move them. I wonder if there was a such feature request already.