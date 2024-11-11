New Start Page setting and Add Page To menu – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3518.3
Here are some of the changes that have been made: Take a look at the changelog for a full overview of the changes and let us know what you think. Download options We are currently offering Snapshots from the Play Store. Sometimes there might be a delay after a snapshot blog post goes live, while […]
Aaron Translator
@jane-n 5 minuts ago
Searching for default in settings, browser crashes after typing 'de'
Android 12; TB328XU Build/SP1A.210812.016
Lenovo Tablet M10 (3rd gen).
Will check later on mobile.
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
@3dvs: I can half confirm: On mobile typing 'defa' in the settings page crashed the settings. Other tabs stayed alive
@3dvs and @herrschreiberbeivivaldi, we just discovered it as well and a dev has started working on a fix. Thanks for reporting.
Speed Dial, list view: huge empty space above address bar (which is at the bottom).
Also when you create a New Speed Dial Group it would become first in the list and not last and there is no way to sort them.
@Stardust I do see a gap when there's just one Speed Dial group, but I wouldn't say it's huge.
Can you share a screenshot?
I can't reproduce a new group being placed first on the Start Page.
The order of groups reflects the sorting of folders and bookmarks in the Bookmark Panel, so reorder them in the panel.
Yes, the gap visible when you have just one Speed Dial. It's pretty big and noticeable.
I can't reproduce a new group being placed first on the Start Page.
I think I fixed the problem. My original Speed Dial Group was in Mobile bookmarks folder and when you create a new Speed Dial Group it goes into Bookmarks folder instead.
I removed original Speed Dial Group from the Mobile bookmarks and now all speed dials folders are in Bookmarks folder.
Having Mobile bookmarks and Bookmarks folders is confusing.
I would be nice to assigned existing Speed Dial folder as speed dial from the Bookmark Pane and also when creating a new Speed Dial group.
I was surprised that you can't copy and paste bookmarks/folders, only to move them. I wonder if there was a such feature request already.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thanks for the comprehensive update and the matching photo.
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
Whenever I load a page, the background image disappears from the speed dial.
Load a page, open a new Speed Dial tab, the image is replaced by a grey area.
Restarting the browser brings back the image until - see above.
Android 11
@herrschreiberbeivivaldi
Good catch!
It only happens with your own custom background image, right?
Feature Request is created!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103015/copy-paste-and-cut-bookmarks-and-bookmarks-folders
if you want it too
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
@jane-n: Yes, this appears to be the case
Yes, confirm bug too. A10, arm32.
———
I don't seem to have this bug, though. True, I didn't understand where to type, but....
-
@jane-n
It's rather odd that Facebook links pass through Adguard android app (free version) which doesn't allow facebook.com or .net as it is set and show up only on Vivaldi Browser (browser filters not being enabled). I can't confirm that on v7.0.3505.31 (app version currently used).
I'm using v7.0.3505.31 since previous 2 versions forced browser crash due to vulkan flag glitch and I'm used to update the browser once in a while.
