Norway, China, EVs, and Vivaldi?
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-08/Norway-embraces-Chinese-market-opportunities-opposes-protectionism-1ymgcRbgGfC/p.html
There are a number of links to stories concerning trade and diplomacy between Norway and China.
It´s heartening amidst stories about Mercedes (a major Vivaldi client) and Porsche leaving China. (One wishes both could stay -- with Vivaldi)
Is Vivaldi in EVs? Is it preparing to enter the EVs in China, not limited to the luxury Chinese vehicle market)?
Would Vivaldi´s amazing social ethos be ideal for working with Chinese markets to improve and refine the quality of products spanning the distance between Norway and China? (I sound the dreamer here, but I see much good ahead -- the BRICS coalition is not den of demented dictatorials; it really has some wonderful light with regard to conscientious capital.)
martinreyhan2052
Some more links:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-27/China-and-Norway-together-for-a-greener-future-1xeehrznMK4/p.html
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-14/Norway-seeks-to-expand-cooperation-with-China-Norwegian-PM-1wTDcPggIJa/p.html
I am not seeking to interfere with the affairs of either country, just observing so much good ahead between the two and wanted to share these links.
I think the media dimension is very important. I am not Norwegian, but am very pro-Norwegian. It is an understated country, very quiet, and its media touches lives. China is advancing the best technology applied to video, television, and film and in this I discern a wonderful conversation with China for Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@martinreyhan2052 Maybe add a suggestion topic to Automotive Feature Requests?
Tesla already have a strong presence in China, but BYD is bigger in terms of number of vehicles sold.
If this could be added to the Automotive forum, it would be appreciated. Alas, I am a bit shy -- reserved -- about diving in, so if anyone would like to move it there, please do so.
I have another link:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-10-05/Chart-of-the-Day-70-years-of-China-Norway-ties-1xrIeTC9XXi/p.html
And sleepy as well! Have a great evening.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-10-11/Norwegian-official-calls-for-further-cooperation-with-China-1xBFcxiqsAE/p.html
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-10/China-Norway-issue-joint-statement-on-green-transition-1wMBhXjtAIw/p.html
Why is Norway so important for encouraging sound principles of green development in China?
Why are these principles important for encouraging the development of the Vivaldi browser in EVs, especially vehicles such as those made by Mercedes, Audi, and other manufacturers?
Norway is important in technology for its strong social ethos and understated character. It doesn´t scream; it nurtures exploration and growth.
Just some random questions and observations -- nothing fancy.
https://digitalradioinsider.blogspot.com/2023/04/dab-transition-in-norway-contributes.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/13/norway-becomes-first-country-to-end-national-radio-broadcasts-on-fm
"Only 49% of motorists are able to listen to DAB in their cars, according to DRN figures.
A study cited by local media suggests the number of Norwegians who listen to the radio on a daily basis has dropped by 10% in a year, and the public broadcaster NRK has lost 21% of its audience.
“It’s a big change and we have to give listeners time to adapt to digital radio,” the head of DRN, Ole Jørgen Torvmark, said in a statement. “After each shutdown in a region, we noticed that the audience first dropped but then rose again.”
The transition only involves national radio channels. Most local stations continue to broadcast on FM."
Vivaldi browser, connected to NRK, in collaboration with Chinese fine arts radio programming through EVs to provide live, direct programming of Norwegian cultural programming (or global independent fine arts programming) via DAB? Just thinking of a simple way that would allow drivers to communicate and interact through the DAB radio medium via Vivaldi ("Vivaldi radio/television"?).
As sensitive as China, yes -- with utmost respect. As respectful as Norway, yes -- some sense of reciprocity.
The beauty of this browser? It really does take down assumptions governing technology. One discerns China as the place where the social ethos of Vivaldi would earn respect if given opportunity to enter EVs and DAB transmissions.