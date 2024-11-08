So, I first wanted to use instant sync now, having opened some tabs on my phone and wanted to continue on mobile.

Turns out instant sync is not instant :-). I opened the tabs on the phone around 12:30 and then did not use the phone until 12:50, when I sent one Signal message (but did not use Vivaldi on the phone). I came to my computer at 12:55 and the tabs from phone were not there. I logged to the forum, searched for "instant sync" and read one thread, which took me about five minutes. Then I noticed the tabs appeared in the windows panel. So it happens in under five minutes, which is great (!!!), however it seems not to be instant. What is the expectation and is it instant for you? I know Android power saving features can interfere with a lot of things.

I am on 7.0 stable both for Android (Samsung M51) and Desktop (Ubuntu 22.04).

Also, I have this artifact



under Synced tabs under my Android device in Desktops windows panel. It just wont go away. The blue favicon is for Decathlon. I just used it (it was the tab I was interested in, shopping for gloves). The wikipedia favicon and Vivaldi favicon do not seem to e related to open tabs on my phone. Are web panels a thing on Android?

P.S.: Now I tried to close a tab on the phone and it dissappeared from Desktop in about 15 seconds, which si great. However it seems that when I use the browser, open some tabs and then put the phone to sleep (I mean, turn of the display), it might not sync for a long time?