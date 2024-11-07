Vivaldi based in US
-
Ah don't worry. I just found out Vivaldi has offices and employees in the US so I'll find another browser. SO disappointed
-
@MattBickell said in Drag And Drop .url files not working:
I just found out Vivaldi has offices and employees in the US so I'll find another browser.
What is your problem? Privacy concerns? Political boycott?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@MattBickell
This has nothing to do with Vivaldi development.
If you want to support users and customers at daytime and not at 03:00 AM a company need this.
Maybe you search for a unMozillaed browser, the Chromium core is developed from developers all over the world.
-
It's not a privacy issue. I prefer to not contribute to the economies of dictatorships where possible and the US is choosing to move in that direction. I'm trying to vote with my feet, as difficult as it is.
I'm migrating off Google and Amazon, have switched search engines and virus checker so far. Browser is proving more difficult so Vivaldi is currently looking like the least bad option.
Anyway I've worked out what the issue is: I use Directory Opus as my preferred file browser and it turns out that this is what is causing the issue. I discovered it works fine when dragging from Windows Explorer. I've raised the question on their forums to see if there is a resolution. I'll update when I hear back if useful to anyone else.
-
@MattBickell said in Drag And Drop .url files not working:
I prefer to not contribute to the economies of dictatorships
Vivaldi Technologies is not a company supporting such!
Perhaps i misunderstand you (language and cultural barrier), my mother tongue is german.
-
@DoctorG said in Drag And Drop .url files not working:
@MattBickell said in Drag And Drop .url files not working:
I prefer to not contribute to the economies of dictatorships
Vivaldi Technologies is not a company supporting such!
They are paying staff based in the US. How is that not contributing to the US economy?
-
@MattBickell said in Drag And Drop .url files not working:
How is that not contributing to the US economy
The only solution for you: uninstall Vivaldi browser and you will not support anymore anything bad in EU and USA.
-
@MattBickell said in Vivaldi based in US:
dragging from Windows Explorer.
Isn't Windows a U.S. product?
-
barbudo2005
I propose not to play along with fanatics. Lower the level of the forum.
Don't waste your time. You cannot answer a fanatic with reasons because they follow dogmas. They are incompatible.
Can you answer with reasons to a person who persists with the idea that the earth is flat?
-
@TbGbe Yes. But I am not paying anything for it and I am looking at alternatives.
-
PPathduck locked this topic
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
As this topic quickly turned into political mudslinging of the worst kind, I'm locking it.
@MattBickell Yes, Vivaldi has an "office" in the US.
It consists of 3 people and a dog.
Deal with that how you like.
Also FYI, dragging .url files works fine from Total Commander...