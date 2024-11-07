It's not a privacy issue. I prefer to not contribute to the economies of dictatorships where possible and the US is choosing to move in that direction. I'm trying to vote with my feet, as difficult as it is.

I'm migrating off Google and Amazon, have switched search engines and virus checker so far. Browser is proving more difficult so Vivaldi is currently looking like the least bad option.

Anyway I've worked out what the issue is: I use Directory Opus as my preferred file browser and it turns out that this is what is causing the issue. I discovered it works fine when dragging from Windows Explorer. I've raised the question on their forums to see if there is a resolution. I'll update when I hear back if useful to anyone else.