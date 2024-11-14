New, good apps from the better, alternative app store: 'F-Droid'
Simply download 'F-Droid' from their original site first.
https://f-droid.org
- 'FindMyDevice'
"Ich habe mein neues Handy verloren.
Und weil ich keine Google Services verwende konnte ich es nicht orten und es war futsch.
In der Hoffnung dass das nicht nochmal passiert habe ich diese App geschrieben, sodass ich es über SMS orten kann.
Features:
- Gerät orten (mit GPS oder Mobilfunkzelle)
- Gerät sperren
- Gerät klingeln lassen
- Bilder mit der Kamera machen um die Umgebung des Geräts zu sehen
- Gerät auf Werkseinstellungen zurücksetzen
Benutzung:
Sie können FMD (und damit Ihr Gerät) entweder per SMS oder über FMD Server steuern.
Sende einen Befehl (z.B. "fmd ring") und das Gerät wird ihn ausführen.
Für SMS können Sie entweder eine Liste von vertrauenswürdigen Kontakten (Telefonnummern) definieren, die Befehle senden dürfen.
Oder Sie können eine PIN festlegen um anonyme Nutzung zu ermöglichen.
Dann können auch nicht vertrauenswürdige Telefonnummern Befehle senden, indem sie die PIN in die SMS schreiben.
Das ist nützlich, denn wenn Sie Ihr Telefon verlieren können Sie nun eine beliebige Person um Hilfe bitten um Ihr Telefon aus der Ferne zu zurückzusetzen.
Wenn Sie einfach "fmd" an Ihr Telefon schicken, antwortet FMD mit einer SMS welche die verfügbaren Befehle auflistet.
FMD Server ist ein Webinterface um Befehle zu senden, den Standort des Geräts auf einer Karte anzuzeigen,
und Bilder die vom Gerät aufgenommen wurden anzuschauen."
@ingolftopf I use FDroid a lot. It is good to find open source apps. I like how they offer warning based on what he app does (e.g. dependence on a network service). Unfortunately there is a very limited selection of apps here.
Since I use the alternative system GrapheneOS, I am also interested in turning my back on Google in every respect. However, F-Droid has too limited an offer for me.
There is a store that basically mirrors all offers from the Google Play Store and is therefore an alternative: Aurora store. Available via F-Droid
The advantages:
- It is possible to log in anonymously (simply click on "anonymous")
- The number of unwanted trackers of each app is displayed
- Apps already installed with G Play Store can be updated with Aurora.
You can expand the 'F-Droid' Repository, package sources and then have many, many more apps available.
Thanks for moving it.
But isn't there also a category 'Android'?
Or is that somehow not possible at the moment?
Thank you for your efforts.
I always use it to update
Vivaldi Android,
Vivaldi Snapshot Android.
- 'Öffi'
Quite an excellent app for public transport.
"The developer's goal for the software was "to get drivers excited about buses and trains by developing a programme (app) for mobile phones that shows you the nearest stop at any time"."
"The public transport app supports 75 regions in 17 countries and has been downloaded 5 million times. It offers the integration of real-time information, which also includes delays in regional and long-distance transport."
de.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Öffi_(Software)
Great work!
Also highly recommended internationally.
- 'LocalSend'
"Cross-Plattform file sharing solution via WIFI.
LocalSend is an open source app to share files and messages between nearby devices using the local wifi network.
The communication between devices is entirely end-to-end encrypted via HTTPS.
No Internet required. No tracking*. No ads.
Currently, this app is available on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux. You can find all download options on the official homepage."
*The operating system may still gather
usage data.
- 'Blitzortung Lightning Monitor'
"Get an overview oft the current thunderstorm situation.
Simple to use map based application, visualizing real time full area lightning data provided by the blitzortung.org lightning location network project. The current thunderstorm situation at your fingertips.
Features:
- realtime display of lightning data
- display of historical lightning data of the last 24 hours
- for regions Europe, North & South America, Asia, Africa and Australia/New Zealand
- lightning strike time color coded
- reduced data volume and fast response
- current lightning strike time and lightning count
- optional user location marker
- alert function shows distance/direction of storms
- background service for alerts
- support for notifications, sound and vibration alarm
- single stroke display for blitzortung.org participants
Please visit https://www.blitzortung.org for more information regarding the community based lightning location project.
The raster display ensures a fast performance of the application even if there is a very high thunderstorm activity. Blitzortung.org participants can visualize all stroke locations individually.
If you would like to contribute to a translation of the software in your language, please do not hesitate to contact the author of the software."
- 'Jitsi Meet'
"Live-Videokonferenz effizient an die eigenen Maßstäbe anpassen.
Jitsi Meet lets you stay in touch with all your teams, be they family, friends, or colleagues. Instant video conferences, efficiently adapting to your scale.
- Unlimited users: There are no artificial restrictions on the number of users or conference participants. Server power and bandwidth are the only limiting factors.
- No account needed.
- Lock-protected rooms: Control the access to your conferences with a password.
- Encrypted by default.
- High quality: Audio and video are delivered with the clarity and richness of Opus and VP8.
- Web browser ready: No downloads are required of your friends to join the conversation. Jitsi Meet works directly within their browsers as well. Simply share your conference URL with others to get started.
- 100% open source: Powered by awesome communities from all over the world. And your friends at 8x8.
- Invite by pretty URLs: You can meet at the easy to remember https://MySite.com/OurConf of your choice instead of joining the hard to remember rooms with seemingly random sequences of numbers and letters in their names."
- 'FairEmail'
"Fully featured, open-source, privacy-friendly email app
FairEmail is easy to set up and works with virtually all email providers, including Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo!
Note that OAuth was not approved by Google, etc for the F-Droid build. For this you'll need to use the Play store version or the GitHub release.
FairEmail might be for you if you value your privacy.
FairEmail is an email client only, so you need to bring your own email address.
FairEmail does not support non-standard protocols, like Microsoft Exchange Web Services and Microsoft ActiveSync.
Main features
- Fully featured
- 100 % open source
- Privacy oriented
- Unlimited accounts
- Unlimited email addresses
- Unified inbox (optionally accounts or folders)
- Conversation threading
- Two way synchronization
- Push notifications
- Offline storage and operations
- Common text style options (size, color, lists, etc)
- Battery friendly
- Low data usage
- Small (~30 MB)
- Material design (including dark/black theme)
- Maintained and supported
This app is deliberately minimalistic by design, so you can concentrate on reading and writing messages.
This app starts a foreground service with a low priority status bar notification to make sure you'll never miss new emails.
Privacy features
- Encryption/decryption supported (OpenPGP, S/MIME)
- Reformat messages to prevent phishing
... "
-
@ingolftopf Maybe include links to official sites and/or Github pages for the software so people don't have to 'google it'
-
@Pathduck
Of course, right away, I'll add it.
https://f-droid.org
'F-Droid' can be installed as an alternative, better app store on any Android device.
And of course on every 'Custom Rom'.
Unfortunately, Apple does not allow this.
Information of installation and about 'F-Droid',
https://www.basicthinking.de/blog/2021/01/25/open-source-die-besten-apps-fuer-dein-android-geraet