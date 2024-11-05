Windows 10

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10

Today while using Vivaldi I noticed the ad block response is different then it had been previously. The examples below show Yahoo's homepage with a large empty block that says "advertisement", while the other image is Yahoo mail displaying an ad above the email messages.

Neither of these issues has happened before. The lists I'm using are:

Combined Privacy Block List

ABP Anti-Circumvention

Adblock Warning Removal List

EasyList Cookie List

EasyList optimized

uBO uAssets

Those are the same lists I have used for awhile, each has been updated and is current. I've cleared cookies, cache and site settings but the problem persists. Is anyone else seeing odd behavior with the ad blocker?