Unusual new behavior from ad blocker
Windows 10
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10
Today while using Vivaldi I noticed the ad block response is different then it had been previously. The examples below show Yahoo's homepage with a large empty block that says "advertisement", while the other image is Yahoo mail displaying an ad above the email messages.
Neither of these issues has happened before. The lists I'm using are:
- Combined Privacy Block List
- ABP Anti-Circumvention
- Adblock Warning Removal List
- EasyList Cookie List
- EasyList optimized
- uBO uAssets
Those are the same lists I have used for awhile, each has been updated and is current. I've cleared cookies, cache and site settings but the problem persists. Is anyone else seeing odd behavior with the ad blocker?
mib2berlin Soprano
@theJman
Hi, Vivaldi only use these lists, they don't maintain them.
If a list maintainer change something it popup in Vivaldi, many user report issues with Easy List on Yahoo, it block comments for example.
But I think Yahoo has change something to deal better with ad blockers.
uBlock Origin Lite doesn't show anything of this in my Yahoo mail account.
Think about to use the Vivaldi mail client, 100% no ad's.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@theJman
Blocklists are updated regularly, sometimes they break sites and sometimes they fail blocking some ads for a while if the site gets the upper hand. This is a constant struggle between the community who maintains the blocklists and the ad-pushers.
When blocking ads, you're blocking requests the site is making to its resources. You can't expect sites to look "pretty" when using adblockers - sometimes you get large blank spaces where the ads are supposed to be.
You're using non-default blocklists as well. The blocklists Vivaldi uses by default are the most common and well-maintained lists. If you add your own lists these can break sites even more.
I'm not so sure this is a list issue though. Probably three nights before the issues first occurred everything worked fine, when I saw the problems I checked to see if they had been updated. They hadn't (I notice Vivaldi doesn't always update filter lists immediately, sometimes it takes at least an hour for that to happen). I manually updated them to see if that would solve the problem, but it didn't. What had changed however was the browser version. It appeared to be a minor update based upon the old versus new build number, but it was an update nonetheless.
To recap; with the previous filter lists and previous Vivaldi build there were no problems, previous filter lists and new Vivaldi build and now there is a problem. Updating filter lists didn't make any difference, the problem remained the same. The sequence of events tends to suggest the browser update had an impact.
I've been able to confirm it's not a list issue.
Today I disabled all my original lists and selected just two; EasyPrivacy and EasyList, neither of which I was using previously. I then cleared the cache, applications cache, site settings and cookies, closed Vivaldi and reopened it. Both problems still exist, that means it is the browser itself.
@theJman
The same you see in yahoo mail is happening in outlook too. You also see in outlook an ad above your emails.
In outlook Vivaldi's native adblocker can't remove that ad because it needs a scriptlet to be removed and the native ad blocker doesn't support them.
I think it is very likely yahoo mail has started using a similar way like the way Microsoft is using to show this kind of ads in outlook.
If email ads in yahoo mail have started to need a scriptlet to be removed, then the native ad blocker won't be able to handle them.
This kind of ads need scriptlets like uBO and uBOL support.
mib2berlin Soprano
@theJman @electryon
Hi, this is Yahoo.com mail without ad blocker, I cant see this ad's.
I guess it is a localisation issue, I am in Germany.
@theJman
Why you don't use the Vivaldi mail client, no ad's, no login, better usability.
To be honest, I cant understand why users use a web client for mail.
Cheers, mib
@electryon said in Unusual new behavior from ad blocker:
I think it is very likely yahoo mail has started using a similar way like the way Microsoft is using to show this kind of ads in outlook.
I suppose that's possible, but every other browser and adblocker I use is able to successfully handle both issues. Brave's internal adblocker has no issues, FireFox, Chromium and Edge - all using Ghostery, uBO or AdGuard - work fine as well. That suggests it's not an insurmountable problem.
@mib2berlin said in Unusual new behavior from ad blocker:
I guess it is a localisation issue, I am in Germany.
@theJman
Why you don't use the Vivaldi mail client, no ad's, no login, better usability.
To be honest, I cant understand why users use a web client for mail.
I don't imagine the problem is only for people in the US, but anything is possible I suppose.
As far as using an email client, it's a personal preference. I never liked them myself. Even if I decided to change how I do things and use one that wouldn't prevent the issues on Yahoo's home page. The Vivaldi ad blocker would still mishandle that.
mib2berlin Soprano
@theJman
I can try to connect to New York tomorrow over VPN to check this.
Cheers, mib
@theJman said in Unusual new behavior from ad blocker:
@electryon said in Unusual new behavior from ad blocker:
I think it is very likely yahoo mail has started using a similar way like the way Microsoft is using to show this kind of ads in outlook.
I suppose that's possible, but every other browser and adblocker I use is able to successfully handle both issues. Brave's internal adblocker has no issues, FireFox, Chromium and Edge - all using Ghostery, uBO or AdGuard - work fine as well. That suggests it's not an insurmountable problem.
Brave shields support scriptlets.
If you DISABLE in Vivaldi the native adblocker and use only uBO you will see that it will remove this ad.
Ads that need a scriptlet are every likely not to be removed if you use 2 adblockers, they conflict each other.
Firefox, Chrome and Edge don't have a native adblocker on them, so there is no conflict between 2 adblockers.
You just use uBO or Adguard on them.
So in Vivaldi install uBO and DISABLE the internal adblocker.
The problem is the native adblocker Vivaldi has, it gets loaded first and it can't remove the ad that needs a scriptlet to be removed.
So uBO and Adguard can't handle this ad, Vivaldi's native adblocker took it over.
Disable Vivaldi's native adblocker, and use only uBO or Adguard.
mib2berlin Soprano
@theJman
OK, this is the same for me login from a New York connection, no ad's with the internal ad blocker.
Was there not an old and a new design of the web client?
I use the old/basic one.
I use uBlock Origin Lite normally, was disabled for this test.
Cheers, mib
-
If you DISABLE in Vivaldi the native adblocker and use only uBO you will see that it will remove this ad.
Ads that need a scriptlet are every likely not to be removed if you use 2 adblockers, they conflict each other.
I didn't actually use 2 adblockers simultaneously. I only tried uBO to see if there was any difference, while I was testing it Vivaldi's adblocker was disabled.
@mib2berlin said in Unusual new behavior from ad blocker:
OK, this is the same for me login from a New York connection, no ad's with the internal ad blocker.
Was there not an old and a new design of the web client?
I prefer the older version so I use that as well. It's weird that I can get it to happen 100% of the time. Because Vivaldi has so many built-in capabilities I only have to use one other extension, a popup blocker. All the other ad/tracker/autoplay video blocking it does already.
Just upgraded to 7.0.3495.15, but the bug remains. No matter what lists I use the problem persists, ads are getting through.