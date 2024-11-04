Hi,

I am using 7.0.3495.6 Vivaldi on W11 PC.

I was asked several times to upgrade to 7.0.3495.10 and was never able to complete I had (translated from french) something like "Install failed due to unspecified error".

What I have tried :

disconnect from W11/reconnect

use another account

Reboot

With same result. I have been a very long time user (Opera ...) and never had this. The only special thing is that I moved Vivaldi profile from appData to another disk a few weeks ago (but upgrade to 7 was OK).

Thanks for help.

J.Bratières