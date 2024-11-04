Vivaldi wont upgrade to Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10
-
Hi,
I am using 7.0.3495.6 Vivaldi on W11 PC.
I was asked several times to upgrade to 7.0.3495.10 and was never able to complete I had (translated from french) something like "Install failed due to unspecified error".
What I have tried :
-
disconnect from W11/reconnect
-
use another account
-
Reboot
With same result. I have been a very long time user (Opera ...) and never had this. The only special thing is that I moved Vivaldi profile from appData to another disk a few weeks ago (but upgrade to 7 was OK).
Thanks for help.
J.Bratières
-
-
@jbrat The same happens with the installer instead of updating within the browser ?
https://vivaldi.com/download/#pk_campaign=blog&pk_kwd=7.0
The profile folders have to be handled carefully especially when a disk change is involved.
Some profile data are encrypted with the former windows account and will be lost / not accessible with the migration.
-
@Hadden89 Thanks, but sorry, I had tried this too (and forgot to tell it !). Vivaldi does not install, not a profile problem (Vivaldi worked for a few weeks after moving profile)?
-
@jbrat Just for a test if it depends where profile exists, start on Windows command line with a test profile:
Run cmd.exe
Type
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Hit Return
-
@DoctorG Error with same message : install begins and stops 10 secs later.
-
@jbrat Check if user's temporary folder can be emptied and retry install.
- Do you use any Internet Security or Antivirus solution?
- Is the PC managed by your company (check internal page
vivaldi://management)?
- Is Vivaldi blocked by a Windows policy (see
vivaldi://policy)?
Idea for a "fix": Uninstall Vivaldi, do not let delete browser data by Uninstaller, install with installer from vivaldi.com .
-
Thanks :
-
antivirus/security : yes malwarebytes with web protect deactivated (has been here for years), I may uninstall and reinstall after test
-
management none
-
policies none
I shall try your suggestion.
-
-
@jbrat Uninstalling Vivaldi gave "Cannot uninstall, maybe alreay uninstalled...". I think I saw a quick message such as "D:...\UserData\Default\stage\ext..\def " does not exist sharedSTorage-wal or approaching.
-
I accepted to remove Vivaldi from installed tasks (and it does not appear in config panel), but it is still installed and can be run with shortcuts.
-
@jbrat The try to remove this existing version:
Open Vivaldi
Open Menu Help → About
copy Executable Path
Exit Vivaldi
In Windows Explorer go to this executable path
Select subfolder ...\7.0.3495.6\Installer
Mouseover empty space and open context menu
Use Open Terminal Here
In Terminal window run this command by typing
.\setup.exe /uninstall
hit Return key
-
@DoctorG I have had others tests before doing this.
It seems that installing vivaldi for one user works and the error occurs when trying to install for all.
Maybe at one time I had installed Vivaldi for one user, then for all (I am the only user of this PC but have a second account in case of problems).
I have removed and installed several times Vivaldi since my last message and removed the last one (for one user) with your method and error message is still there when installing for all, and install is ok for one user (which is unsatisfactory).
-
@jbrat I always use Install for User for each Windows user i had added to my Windows 11. That reduces trouble with Vivaldi updates.
-
@DoctorG The drawback is more disk space used. My c: drive is a 128 GB SSD so I had to move away Vivaldi profile and others.
Is there a way for me to install Vivaldi for all (so it will be available to my rescue account ?)
-
@jbrat Are all Vivaldi installs now removed?
Perhaps some rests of broken install information is in Windows Registry.
Open Regedit as Administrator
Select in left tree Computer\ HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\ SOFTWARE
Look for Vivaldi in the tree
Delete it
Restart Windows to release all blocked files.
Then Install For All Users wit the installer.
-
@DoctorG ... same error message !
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi wont upgrade to Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10:
In Administrator account
Delete the folder ...\Vivaldi\Application\ in which the vivaldi.exe resides
Open folder %TEMP% in Explorer
Delete content of folder
Fetch installer from https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/Vivaldi.7.0.3495.10.x64.exe
Install
If that fails, open folder %TEMP% from Explorer address field, post content of debug.log here
-
@jbrat said in Vivaldi wont upgrade to Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10:
only special thing is that I moved Vivaldi profile from appData to another disk
But you did not move C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\
If you moved AppData\Local\Vivaldi\ to D:.... how do you let Vivaldi know that the profile is there?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@jbrat
Hi, I guess you messed up your Vivaldi install completely.
It make sense to use All User install if more than 4-5 different users are working on one system.
Otherwise it only has disadvantages.
If you want to install Vivaldi on a different disk use the Standalone install.
Create folders for Jane, Pepe and Otto and install Vivaldi for each user, ready.
-
@DoctorG I use --user-data-dir=
from vivaldi_installer.log (french) :
operation=cleanup --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files\Vivaldi" --system-level": Le fichier spécifié est introuvable. (0x2)
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:install.cc(213)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7
[1105/184737.825:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(117)] Failed to launch child process ""C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=7.0.3495.10 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --vivaldi-install-dir="C:\Program Files\Vivaldi" --system-level": Le fichier spécifié est introuvable. (0x2)
[1105/184737.941:ERROR:install.cc(215)] Rollback complete.
[1105/184737.941:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] Échec de l'installation suite à une erreur non spécifiée. Si Vivaldi est en cours d'exécution, fermez-le puis réessayez.
-
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for your answer.
I have one main account and another spare one. I do not mind if vivaldi is on system disk but user profiles are too big, so I moved them to another disk using --user-data-dir not moving Vivaldi.
I do not understand the disadvantages this may cause.
I had never looked at standalone install option before. I shall do it to understand what it exactly is.