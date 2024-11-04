[NOTE: I originally a short while ago this morning made this same post verbatim in the Vivaldi for Windows category (original URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102781/updated-figma-or-other-link-for-new-vivaldi-7-icon-customization), but have deleted that (or attempted to) and reposted it now here as I think this to be a more appropriate category (and my apologies for any confusion caused by the same).]

I’ve first been searching ad nauseum for an answer to (or even a mention of) this but haven’t been able to find one — and if there is one but I’ve failed to find it then my deepest apologies, and your directing me to it would be most greatly appreciated. Here is the issue:

I very much enjoy much of Vivaldi 7’s changes so far, including (to a great extent) the unique and (I think) rather user-friendly glyphs fashioned as its new icon set. I would, however, like to visually customize them — particularly to introduce them to the Wonderful World of Color as it were (as color greatly helps my brain visually distinguish things). I was able to do that easily by using the Figma template file introduced here — https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/#Figma_template — and (as linked from there) still available here: https://www.figma.com/community/file/1214878626987427743. As of this moment, however, neither that file appears to have been updated to include the new icons (or in any way at all over the past couple of years) nor is there (as best I can tell) any alternate such file yet made available for that purpose. And so my question(s) is(are):

Does there anywhere exist such a Figma (or other) template that (like the old one) I may use for the purpose of gaining a mucha-appreciated head start on the path (pun intended) toward customizing the new Vivaldi 7 icon set?

And if not, is there any other way that anyone might suggest that I go about doing this?

I very much appreciate any any assistance anyone might be able to provide with this, and I thank you in advance for your time and help in doing so.