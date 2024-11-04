@Dancer18

Veery good!

'GrapheneOS' is one of the best, perhaps even the best 'Custom Rom' currently available.

Unfortunately, at the moment, only available for Google 'Pixel' devices.



But they are working hard to expand the range of mobile phones.

Let's see what comes next.

Edit:

This is not because Google is so nice.

It is because very common components that are well developed for the Open Source community are used in the 'Pixel' devices to minimise costs.

And because Google guarantees long-term Google-Android support.

From this, 'GrapheneOS' then builds its 'Android Custom Rom', based on the 'Android Open Source Project' (AOSP).