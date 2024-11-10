I use Neon, updated to base 24.04.

After the update I stopped receiving updates for Vivaldi. The repositories are there but noting gets here.

In the beginning of the year I switched from using Vivaldi Snapshot to Vivaldi Stable. With Version 7.0 out I got the .DEB and updated the Snapshot to see the changes but it didn't opened.

Maybe if I uninstall and reinstall it'll worked again? Maybe not, but I'm trying to find something that can explain what the problem is and terminal says this:

What about the "public key"? Would that be the problem?

Also, tried installing the Flatpak version.

Also doesn't open.

I really wanted to update for a single reason, the 6.9 Stable has a bug on the download dialogue, only the first download works requiring refreshing t he page to download a second thing from the page.

edit: the error message Discover displays: