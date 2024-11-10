SOLVED - Stuck at version 6.9, if I update Vivaldi will not open anymore.
I use Neon, updated to base 24.04.
After the update I stopped receiving updates for Vivaldi. The repositories are there but noting gets here.
In the beginning of the year I switched from using Vivaldi Snapshot to Vivaldi Stable. With Version 7.0 out I got the .DEB and updated the Snapshot to see the changes but it didn't opened.
Maybe if I uninstall and reinstall it'll worked again? Maybe not, but I'm trying to find something that can explain what the problem is and terminal says this:
What about the "public key"? Would that be the problem?
Also, tried installing the Flatpak version.
Also doesn't open.
I really wanted to update for a single reason, the 6.9 Stable has a bug on the download dialogue, only the first download works requiring refreshing t he page to download a second thing from the page.
edit: the error message Discover displays:
@Panino If you test uninstall + reinstall then use
sudo apt purge vivaldi-stable sudo apt purge vivaldi-snapshot wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
Remove it! Flatpak and Snap have some issues and are still experimental.
Ubuntu Based KDE Neon 6.2
Is this X11 or Wayland?
i3 6006U 8GB
Internal GPU? Non-free Intel driver?
Hum... unease about "purging" Vivaldi.
Will this remove EVERTHING Vivaldi in the System?
I understand the logic but still...
Managed to make the Flatpak work, typing from it, but it's half pointless. Video acceleration still doesn't work.
No matter what video acceleration doesn't work here on Chorume based browser. Firefox never had any problems.
iGPU uses Mesa Intel HD Graphics.
Everything (libs, GPG signing keys, app) except your browser profile.
The your system is clean to a fresh install.
Tested with the Snapshot, nothing changed.
vivaldi-snapshot [26171:26171:1104/132119.780919:FATAL:credentials.cc(131)] Check failed: . : Permission denied (13) Trace/breakpoint trap (core dumped)
Removing Flatpak, as a can see it uses much more CPU to play video, dropping frames even on 480p on Youtube.
@Panino Does it start in shell
- without extensions?
vivaldi --disable-extensions
- tested without platform waland
vivaldi --ozone-platform=x11
- with temporary test profile?
vivaldi --user-data-die="/tmp/TESTVIV"
- without extensions?
Same error:
[34501:34501:1104/160521.045295:FATAL:credentials.cc(131)] Check failed: . : Permission denied (13)
Trace/breakpoint trap (core dumped)
- without extensions?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Panino said in Stuck at version 6.9, if I update Vivaldi will not open anymore.:
FATAL:credentials.cc(131)] Check failed: . : Permission denied
Don't know about how to fix it, but AFAICT from the source, that error is caused by a failure to set up the Chromium Sandbox system (a major part of the security system that protects your system from malicious attacks from web sites).
The comment in the code indicates that "Permission denied" can happen if a chroot command is already running, Presumably as part of the process system in which Vivaldi is started.
@Panino said in Stuck at version 6.9, if I update Vivaldi will not open anymore.:
What about the "public key"? Would that be the problem?
No that has absolutely nothing to do with it whatsoever and you do NOT need to do that command
-
@Panino said in Stuck at version 6.9, if I update Vivaldi will not open anymore.:
Managed to make the Flatpak work, typing from it, but it's half pointless. Video acceleration still doesn't work.
No matter what video acceleration doesn't work here on Chorume based browser. Firefox never had any problems.
Then there is no reason to suspect it will work in Vivaldi installed from a deb. Your setup is likely not supported by Chromium for video acceleration currently.
Does this file exist on your system "/etc/apparmor.d/vivaldi"?
I have a theory. Issue this to make an apparmor rule that allows Vivaldi to use namespace support for sandboxing.
Tripple click to select the entire line then paste it in your terminal. It will need your sudo password to write the file and restart apparmor:
printf 'abi <abi/4.0>,\ninclude <tunables/global>\nprofile vivaldi-sandbox /opt/vivaldi*/vivaldi-bin flags=(unconfined) {userns,}\n' | sudo tee /etc/apparmor.d/vivaldi-sandbox >/dev/null && sudo systemctl restart apparmor.service
There's a "vivaldi-bin"
This command will affect which Vivaldi installation? I don't want to do anything to the Stable .DEB that is working.
-
@Panino It will make the snapshot work as well
@Ruarí Just to understand, am i right - If apparmor blocked something, there would be entries marked as AUDIT in Linux /var/log/syslog?
Tried to open Vivaldi-Snapshot from Terminal and immediately went to see this syslog.
Found this:
kernel: audit: type=1400 audit(1730828611.552:2003): apparmor="DENIED" operation="userns_create" class="namespace" info="User namespace creation restricted" error=-13 profile="unconfined" pid=103338 comm="vivaldi-bin" requested="userns_create" denied="userns_create"
Also, I started asking around about the idea of switching distros, in my case going from KDE Neon to Texudo.
If I just format may Neon partition and install Texudo pointing to my /Home, will it inherit any bugs "left" by Neon? Maybe it's worth a try, Texudo has a "reputation", it should work better than Neon, right? Maybe that is the source of my problems, all these years I'm a loyal Neon user.
-
SORCERER!
It really worked.
But again, maybe my problem really is insisting on using Neon. I knew it wasn't the "best" and "more trustworthy" option but after being so accustomed with it became hard to abandon it.
EDIT: there's only one problem with this Snapshot. It receives synchronization data, but it fails to seen it saying that there's a conflict with another client.
Are versions 6.9 and 7.1 incompatible?
Going to uninstall the Flatpak.
EDIT2: oh, the bug with sequential downloads that I had reported isn't fixed yet...
-
No point in using the Snapshot is it can't send Synchronization back, right? But as I feared, now is the Stable that doesn't open, with that same permission problem.
There's a way to switch back? Make that magic trick again to release the Stable?
-
I'm still stuck with this, still wasn't able to make the Stable work again.
EDIT: switched to X11 to test a few things and back to Wayland and Snapshot stopped working again. Had to use that command again.