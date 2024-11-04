Hi. I hope you can help. I love Vivaldi Sync. Amazing feature.

I have a weird issue : When I connect my Android phone and Windows machine over VPN, the sync works great. No issues.

But when I have either machine connected using my home network (provided by BT in the UK), the sync is very unreliable and ends up failing in both up and down directions.

What could be the cause of this? I have tried switching DNS servers when connected via BT. That did not help at all. Used Google and Cloudflare public DNS. Issues arises just the same.

It is a baffling problem. Any help appreciated.

Thanks.