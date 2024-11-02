Bitwarden Extension Bug, window position not correct
Hi everyone,
I recently switched to Vivaldi and use the Bitwarden extension. However, I have noticed that the add-on is only partially displayed in the "Open in a new window" function (see screenshot). This happens, for example, when I am shown a login with a passkey. However, I have noticed that this is only the case in full screen mode. This worked perfectly with my previous browser Brave. Does anyone have a solution to this problem? Maybe I can fix this with a custom.css?
Thats what happen
Thats what i expect
@onvivaldi1
Hi, did you changed the default zoom for the UI in Vivaldi or the minimal font setting in Settings Webpages?
Search for zoom and for fonts in the settings search field to quickly find the settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hello, thank you for your reply. These are the default settings of Vivaldi and I also reinstalled Vivaldi in a sandbox to be on the safe side and was able to reproduce the same behavior.
mib2berlin Soprano
@onvivaldi1
Hm, I created an account to test this, looks fine to me.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10, full screen, Opensuse Linux.
I can test in Windows 11 later.
EDIT: Work on Windows 11 either.
We need another Bitwarden user to help.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Many thanks for your support, mib2berlin. To be on the safe side, I also tested a different resolution and also changed my Windows UI scaling to 100% - but the behavior remains the same under Windows.
@onvivaldi1
Hm, some extensions mess up other extensions in Vivaldi.
Disable all except Bitwarden and restart Vivaldi may help.
Vivaldi use it's own UI not like other Chromium browsers like Brave.
Chrome extensions doesn't aways work in Vivaldi.
onvivaldi1
@mib2berlin
On your openSUSE, could you please test the following steps: Open the extension and click on the button "Open in new window". The window with which I am having problems then opens.
Unfortunately, deactivating the other extensions didn't help either. Fortunately, the behavior does not restrict the basic functions of Bitwarden, but passkeys are displayed in such a new window to confirm the login.
@onvivaldi1
Ah, this I can reproduce, you can move the window but it is a bit annoying to do this every time.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@onvivaldi1
As workaround you can add this window to a web panel.
@mib2berlin Thanks for the tip and your support, I appreciate it.
I've reported the error and also referred to the forum. The error was reported under VB-111206. Then I hope that the problem can be solved quickly...
The web panel is a good idea, but when a website requests a passkey, unfortunately the shifted window opens again.
@onvivaldi1
OK, I guess we spend to much time in this as I cant reproduce it in my internal Vivaldi 7.1 build but in 7.0, I am sorry.
I should test this before in 7.1.
So this is fixed already for 7.1
I add some comment to the report but I have to close it.
Maybe the Vivaldi team backport the fix to 7.0, I have no idea.
Cheers, mib
Okay, then I hope you have a newer build than me.
Because I can also reproduce this with the 7.1.3510.4 snapshot.
@onvivaldi1
Yes I have 7.1.3512.1, I could reproduce it in 7.1.3510.4 snapshot too.
I hope you get the fix at least in an update of the snapshot.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
@onvivaldi1
Man this never end.
To be 100% sure I test it on Windows 11 again with 7.1.3512 and it is not fixed.
I reopened your bug report and added a comment.