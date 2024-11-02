If i have many bookmarks in Speed Dial i can not distinguish them good.

Bookmarks on Speed Dials do not show a information panel to get more information

As symbols, most from same subdomain with same icon, titles too short, extended information not available



Thumbs have short titles

Speed Dial Folders need too much keypresses

Bookmarks Panel or Manager is not easy to use as Speed Dial by keyboard

Widgets on Dashboard less usable by keyboard

Moving Speed Dial groups is to much keystrokes to select these speed dials on internal navigation bar

Grouping by rows, with separators would be nice to get more structure but not existing yet.

On Android Vivaldi 7.0 i can use list with more information

Any modification to get better information on Speed Dial bookmarks while using with keyboard?

Why is this browser so much mouse-user orientated!?

#UsabilityFirst #AccessibilityFirst