Downloads of any files are not finishing from http sources when using private windows in vivaldi. The file is fully downloaded and then stuck at 100%.

I get a file named filename.extension.crdownload and when removing .crdownload it is working normally. The download is also listed on chrome://downloads as blocked. Pretty much whats described here.

I have the flag vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure configed and unsafe content is set to allowed in the website settings for the http sites

Version Info:

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)