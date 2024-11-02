Downloads not finish in private window for http sites
-
Downloads of any files are not finishing from http sources when using private windows in vivaldi. The file is fully downloaded and then stuck at 100%.
I get a file named
filename.extension.crdownloadand when removing
.crdownloadit is working normally. The download is also listed on
chrome://downloadsas blocked. Pretty much whats described here.
I have the flag
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secureconfiged and unsafe content is set to allowed in the website settings for the http sites
Version Info:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)
-
@Morcan it will help sharing a link and a url you have tried to download in private window.
Blocked tends to happen mostly with mixed sources (http in https) , download managers and their browser integrations.
-
@Hadden89 Here's a link that does this:
Debian libetpan20 source
I use the Chromium page to monitor downloads (vivaldi:downloads)
You can click on the three vertical dots and get this dialog box to finish the download.
-
@lfisk Can confirm on 7.1 Snapshot.
-
@Morcan Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.