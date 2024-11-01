@Ayespy

Not exactly sure what's going on. It hasn't happened since I posted this. At first I thought it could be because I just installed Vivaldi on this particular box but then decided that can't be it, that was several days ago and i just noticed it. What happened was this box popped up in the upper right hand corner asking me to log in and sync, blah blah, blah. I closed it and the next time I opened that browser, there it was again. Since then I've been in and out of the browser several times and it hasn't showed itself again. It was the twice in a row deal that invoked my ere. This was on a Windows box so i was already stressed. At this point I'll say I over reacted, sorry.