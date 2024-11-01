Yesterday we launched our 7.0 version for both iOS and Android, the icing on the cake of a festive week where we've been overwhelmed by the positive response to our desktop release. Thank you all for sharing and trying out our new features!

One of the new features in this mobile release, which was also included (partly) in the desktop release is instant sync! What does that mean? That now you can switch between devices, be that desktop, mobile or car, and continue browsing without delays - the data you have selected to sync will be instantly available.

Are you happy with this? Do you not really care? Or would you care if we made it possible to sync something that you can't sync atm?

Head to vivaldi.net to vote, and comment below to let us know your opinion!