Solved Friday poll: instant sync
Yesterday we launched our 7.0 version for both iOS and Android, the icing on the cake of a festive week where we've been overwhelmed by the positive response to our desktop release. Thank you all for sharing and trying out our new features!
One of the new features in this mobile release, which was also included (partly) in the desktop release is instant sync! What does that mean? That now you can switch between devices, be that desktop, mobile or car, and continue browsing without delays - the data you have selected to sync will be instantly available.
Are you happy with this? Do you not really care? Or would you care if we made it possible to sync something that you can't sync atm?
Head to vivaldi.net to vote, and comment below to let us know your opinion!
Good to see that most of you (72%) are glad about this Sync improvement! We have even seen people claiming that they will now try out Vivaldi again, due to this feature. Onwards and upwards from here!
Not excited because I do not use this feature
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Instant sync was one of those feature where at first I thought "Hmm that's nice" to now that I've actually used it has become a game changer.
I absolutely love that everything syncs between my devices immediately. I use Vivaldi on my phone, tablet, desktop and laptop. This feature works seamlessly on all of them and I'm loving it.
I use Sync for testing Stable/Snapshot/Soprano installations on different Linux and Windows VMs.
Sync is fast about maximum 1-2 sec over VDSL and maximum 15 sec over LTE.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stardust
Hi, I would die without sync using 6 devices with Vivaldi.
Do you use only one?
Cheers, mib
Not really for me. I use sync, but for my use it don't make a difference if it is in real time or last half an hour. Sync is mainly a backup for me, for my settings, bookmarks and passwords.
@marialeal I was pleased with this. It helped me to clean up my bookmarks from excessive duplicates across multiple devices in less than a day. Cleaned out literally tens of thousands, and am back to my basic number of under 700. I very rarely add a bookmark, but when I do, I want it everywhere right now.
iqaluit Supporters
@marialeal +1 vote for 'oh yes' absolutely excited! Passwords and notes in particular. How great it would be if if all data could be encrypted in transit as well !
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I voted for #2, same usage as @Catweazle.
@mib2berlin said in Friday poll: instant sync:
@Stardust
Hi, I would die without sync using 6 devices with Vivaldi.
Do you use only one?
I have several. I just don't need to sync anything
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you very much,
another very good idea from you.
Just as we have been used to from you for years.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
'Poll of the week'
'Voters: 24'
Wouldn't it make sense to publish the 'Poll of the week' also on Vivaldi 'Mastodon', social.vivaldi.net ?
With the hint to comment on it in the Vivaldi forum as well.
This will significantly increase the reach and the cooperation between the forum and Mastodon will be even better.
