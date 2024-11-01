Panel - Windows - Closed Tabs
-
How is it possible that Closed Tabs is not cleared when you set browsing history on session only?
And Is there a way to clear this automatically?
-
Because browsing history have nothing to do with the closed windows/tabs lists.
You can associate a keyboard shortcut to the "Show closed tabs" (the trashcan) and then press C to clear, it would be a key combo to remember to use but IMHO faster than reaching the trashcan with the mouse.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@3rr0r The current “session” ends as soon as you exit. There are good reasons why a user would want to reopen tabs closed during the current session.
You can clear the browsing history to remove closed tabs/windows from the current session.
-
@iAN-CooG Closed tabs list has everything to do with browsing history. Because it shows your browsing history.
Vivaldi should definitely add an automated clearing option when browing history is set to session only.
I like your site btw.
-
@Pesala said in Panel - Windows - Closed Tabs:
And there are also good reasons to automatically clear the closed tabs list.
You can clear the browsing history to remove closed tabs/windows from the current session.
But can this be automated?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@3rr0r said in Panel - Windows - Closed Tabs:
But can this be automated?
No, but you can assign a shortcut to Delete Browsing Data.