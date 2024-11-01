My organisation uses LastPass Business with federated single sign-on through Microsoft. Since a recent update (sorry, I didn't note which one) the LastPass extension will no longer log in. It gets as far as displaying the bouncing balls and then stops there indefinitely. However, logging in through the web page at lastpass.com still works, and it also has the happy side-effect of logging in the extension at the same time.

The only difference I can see between the two of them is when I log in via the web page a small popup window briefly appears with a login.microsoftonline.com URL, which then redirects to an accounts.lastpass.com URL. I suspect this is the federated SSO working. With the extension this doesn't appear at all.

Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.10, LastPass extension version is 4.136.0. I've tested in Chrome & Edge (same version of the LastPass extension) and they both work with logging in via the extension. I've checked Vivaldi's Privacy and Security settings and there are no entries in Website Permissions for either of the above mentioned URLs that would be blocking popups, but I don't see how this would apply anyway since it works via the web page.

I've run out of bright ideas so I'm hoping someone here might have seen similar behaviour and would know where to look next.