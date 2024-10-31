Scrolling, Description editing & Event Icons.
I've finally started to use Calendar by importing .ics files from local Thunderbird/Lightning calendars into local Vivaldi calendar. Very straightforward but are the following expected behaviours or have I missed something?
Simple mouse scroll has no effect other than in Agenda display. Page up|down plus J|K keys work OK - as do arrows each side of 'Today'. Trial & error reveals that <Shift> modifier is required to achieve mouse scrolling but that doesn't seem to be per documentation.
'Description' doesn't seem to be normal text box - it doesn't accept <Enter> when editing. Hitting that key acts on 'Done' button which remains highlighted whether in-line or dialog. I tried a <Ctrl> modifier to insert CR/LF as that is often used in text editors but, again, a <Shift> modifier is actually required - though Is that documented somewhere?
Date/Time 'event property icon' appears on timed events IF (and ONLY if) they have a reminder whereas I'd expect the 'Bell' icon to be displayed. 'All Day' events with a reminder don't show either of those icons. Same in Dashboard's Agenda widget.
There seems to be no way to enlarge text (or embolden, italicise, etc,) to make it easier to read and no ability to zoom the view.
If relevant, I continue to use Minimal Feather theme/icons.
In absence of any comments I've assumed that 1 & 2 are regarded as 'normal' even though seemingly undocumented and I just hope that 4 may change in the fullness of time as Calendar becomes more sophisticated and feature-rich.
I've submitted a bug report for 3: VB-111398
mossman Ambassador
Sorry - I didn't see this thread before, but I'll give you some feedback.
- Simple mouse scroll has no effect other than in Agenda display. Page up|down plus J|K keys work OK - as do arrows each side of 'Today'. Trial & error reveals that <Shift> modifier is required to achieve mouse scrolling but that doesn't seem to be per documentation.
I see this behaviour as well. I tend to use page up/down but for mouse you have these buttons:
Didn't know about shift-mouse... thanks.
- 'Description' doesn't seem to be normal text box - it doesn't accept <Enter> when editing. Hitting that key acts on 'Done' button which remains highlighted whether in-line or dialog. I tried a <Ctrl> modifier to insert CR/LF as that is often used in text editors but, again, a <Shift> modifier is actually required - though Is that documented somewhere?
It has the title "description" but the icon is a link and there's space for a URL... maybe intended more for links than details
- Date/Time 'event property icon' appears on timed events IF (and ONLY if) they have a reminder whereas I'd expect the 'Bell' icon to be displayed. 'All Day' events with a reminder don't show either of those icons. Same in Dashboard's Agenda widget.
I'm not sure what you mean and I'm not sure I agree. I see a dot (is that what you mean?) next to every entry whether it has a reminder or not. Unless it's an all-day / multi-day event when it becomes a bar. I've never seen a bell.
- There seems to be no way to enlarge text (or embolden, italicise, etc,) to make it easier to read and no ability to zoom the view.
This is true.
In many ways, the UI for calendar is quirky (e.g. popping up a new event editor whenever you just click on a day!) and I initially found myself having to work around the unintuitive way it worked.
Many thanks for your response, @mossman. To simplify my comments I make them in the context of the 'Month' display and with my setting for 'Edit Mode' being Dialog rather than Inline.
I see this behaviour as well. I tend to use page up/down
Serendipitously, Tip #483 (dated May, 2024) popped up in my Dashboard today. It states that mouse-scrolling works in all Calendar views - but it doesn't for me unless <Shift>-modified. If you see the same then this would seem to be a regression. #483 also states that up/down arrows scroll but for me (in Month view, for example) they just move to next event in day or, if at first or last event, move to the same day in previous or next week. That may be intentional behaviour.
https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-483/
It has the title "description" but the icon is a link and there's space for a URL... maybe intended more for links than details
When referring to 'Description' I mean only that part of the dialog immediately under the Title (where Title has an icon - though it's distinct from the URL icon) and above the date/time section. This Description section accepts text but has no separate associated icon. It expands for multi-line entry but only remains in focus if one uses <Shift>-<Enter> to insert CR/LF.
I'm not sure what you mean and I'm not sure I agree. I see a dot (is that what you mean?) next to every entry whether it has a reminder or not. Unless it's an all-day / multi-day event when it becomes a bar. I've never seen a bell.
No, I've never seen a Bell either - but I'd expect to do so.
I'm not referring to the dot prefixed to every event which has a time (so not 'All Day' events) but to the icon(s) which appear after each title. If, in the dialog, one specifies a URL or a location or a repeat frequency then each associated icon is displayed. However, specifying a Reminder does not display a Bell icon as I'd expect - and I've just noticed that Settings/Calendar/Event Templates seems to further support the expected association of the Bell icon with a Reminder.
If one specifies a time then the Date/Time icon is displayed ONLY if one has specified a Reminder. Specifying a time also causes that time value to be displayed before the Title (along with the dot) so the date/time icon is redundant. I suspect it's simply that the wrong icon is invoked when a reminder is set.
Just as an aside, I don't have normal colour vision but wonder if the dot is coloured to indicate the calendar involved. I can't think of any other purpose for it but it's too small for me to be able to guess any difference in colouring. I'm guessing this is the case because the bar for All Day events is large enough for me to perceive some variation in colouring.
In many ways, the UI for calendar is quirky (e.g. popping up a new event editor whenever you just click on a day!) and I initially found myself having to work around the unintuitive way it worked.
As a new user of Calendar I hesitate to suggest this but perhaps your Setting for 'Click on Time Slot Should' is set to 'Create New Event' whereas 'Select Period' may suit you better.
mossman Ambassador
@Society said in Scrolling, Description editing & Event Icons.:
Many thanks for your response, @mossman. To simplify my comments I make them in the context of the 'Month' display and with my setting for 'Edit Mode' being Dialog rather than Inline.
I'm in month view and inline edit (apparently - I probably haven't looked at these settings in months). I'll try dialog edit and see what difference that makes...
Aha! That is very different...
It has the title "description" but the icon is a link and there's space for a URL... maybe intended more for links than details
When referring to 'Description' I mean only that part of the dialog immediately under the Title (where Title has an icon - though it's distinct from the URL icon) and above the date/time section.
This is how it looks for me in dialog edit:
This is how it looks inline:
I'm not referring to the dot prefixed to every event which has a time (so not 'All Day' events) but to the icon(s) which appear after each title. If, in the dialog, one specifies a URL or a location or a repeat frequency then each associated icon is displayed. However, specifying a Reminder does not display a Bell icon as I'd expect - and I've just noticed that Settings/Calendar/Event Templates seems to further support the expected association of the Bell icon with a Reminder.
If one specifies a time then the Date/Time icon is displayed ONLY if one has specified a Reminder. Specifying a time also causes that time value to be displayed before the Title (along with the dot) so the date/time icon is redundant. I suspect it's simply that the wrong icon is invoked when a reminder is set.
I really don't see this. Here's a repeated event with on-time reminder:
Just as an aside, I don't have normal colour vision but wonder if the dot is coloured to indicate the calendar involved.
Yes - all highlighting (including things like the border surround in the inline edit) is coloured red for my Vivaldi calendar but would be sea-green for entries in my Google calendar, etc.
As a new user of Calendar I hesitate to suggest this but perhaps your Setting for 'Click on Time Slot Should' is set to 'Create New Event' whereas 'Select Period' may suit you better.
Heh! Another one I didn't know or had forgotten about...
@mossman
Ooops! I omitted the all-important mention of having ticked the 'Show Event Property Icons' setting. Setting the 'Events View' option to 'Minimal' truncates long titles in Minimal view such that icons aren't seen in, say, Monthly view though they remain displayed in Week view.
Here's what I see in Minimal Feather theme using Compact view for a Month:
I remain of the opinion that the Bell icon should be displayed with events that have a reminder and don't understand what extra information is conveyed by the date/time icon when the actual time of an event is already displayed.