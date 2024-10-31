Many thanks for your response, @mossman. To simplify my comments I make them in the context of the 'Month' display and with my setting for 'Edit Mode' being Dialog rather than Inline.

I see this behaviour as well. I tend to use page up/down

Serendipitously, Tip #483 (dated May, 2024) popped up in my Dashboard today. It states that mouse-scrolling works in all Calendar views - but it doesn't for me unless <Shift>-modified. If you see the same then this would seem to be a regression. #483 also states that up/down arrows scroll but for me (in Month view, for example) they just move to next event in day or, if at first or last event, move to the same day in previous or next week. That may be intentional behaviour.

https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-483/

It has the title "description" but the icon is a link and there's space for a URL... maybe intended more for links than details

When referring to 'Description' I mean only that part of the dialog immediately under the Title (where Title has an icon - though it's distinct from the URL icon) and above the date/time section. This Description section accepts text but has no separate associated icon. It expands for multi-line entry but only remains in focus if one uses <Shift>-<Enter> to insert CR/LF.

I'm not sure what you mean and I'm not sure I agree. I see a dot (is that what you mean?) next to every entry whether it has a reminder or not. Unless it's an all-day / multi-day event when it becomes a bar. I've never seen a bell.

No, I've never seen a Bell either - but I'd expect to do so.

I'm not referring to the dot prefixed to every event which has a time (so not 'All Day' events) but to the icon(s) which appear after each title. If, in the dialog, one specifies a URL or a location or a repeat frequency then each associated icon is displayed. However, specifying a Reminder does not display a Bell icon as I'd expect - and I've just noticed that Settings/Calendar/Event Templates seems to further support the expected association of the Bell icon with a Reminder.

If one specifies a time then the Date/Time icon is displayed ONLY if one has specified a Reminder. Specifying a time also causes that time value to be displayed before the Title (along with the dot) so the date/time icon is redundant. I suspect it's simply that the wrong icon is invoked when a reminder is set.

Just as an aside, I don't have normal colour vision but wonder if the dot is coloured to indicate the calendar involved. I can't think of any other purpose for it but it's too small for me to be able to guess any difference in colouring. I'm guessing this is the case because the bar for All Day events is large enough for me to perceive some variation in colouring.

In many ways, the UI for calendar is quirky (e.g. popping up a new event editor whenever you just click on a day!) and I initially found myself having to work around the unintuitive way it worked.

As a new user of Calendar I hesitate to suggest this but perhaps your Setting for 'Click on Time Slot Should' is set to 'Create New Event' whereas 'Select Period' may suit you better.