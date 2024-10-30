There is no time machine as the data was backed up to the Vivaldi cloud - I figured it was safe

I did turn on the network on my old Android tablet then, before it was able to sync, logged out of my Vivaldi account. Once I did that I created a temp Vivaldi account on the Android and synced to it. I was then able to sync to this on my Mac, export the bookmarks, and import them into my main profile. So now I've only lost about a year's worth of bookmarks. Not a great situation but much better than losing many years worth of them.

This means that I never tested @Ayespy's theory on:

My experience has been that sync ADDS everything from a device that has not been synced in a long time

Which would have been interesting but I was too nervous to risk my bookmarks.

There was definitely a bug here. Whether it was a timing problem with the new profile, due to the sync server being down, or something else - my bookmarks got deleted without me deleting them. That's a bug. I just don't know how to report it because it is far from reproducible.

Thanks for your help everyone!!