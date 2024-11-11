Nuove Snapshot Desktop 7.1
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Fatto, fatto, alla prossima – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3510.4
Nella snapshot di oggi abbiamo un sacco di correzioni post 7.0 (anche se alcune di queste saranno riportate nella 7.0 dopo averle testate qui).
Download (3510.4)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [New][Onboarding] Enable import of open tabs (VB-108222)
- [Crash] With Trash in Sessions Panel (VB-110788)
- [Dashboard][Tasks] Missing icon in “Add Task” button (VB-110803)
- [Downloads] Filename hides underscores (VB-109607)
- [Feeds][macOS] Can’t rename top-level feed (VB-110618)
- [Keyboard] Focus Next/Prev pane no longer focusing tab bar (VB-110468)
- [Mail] Delete modal for multiple accounts when only one account is configured (VB-107826)
- [Mail] Height of quick reply changes while going though messages (VB-109853)
- [Mail] Middle clicking a mail should open it in a new tab (VB-76199)
- [Mail][Menus] Add “Reconnect To Server” option to the mail panel context menu (VB-110586)
- [Media] Full screen videos now have single white pixel line at bottom (VB-107988)
- [Menu] Closing tab stack is impossible when pinned tab is active (VB-110638)
- [Onboarding] Prompt to Share/Gift Vivaldi (VB-106709)
- [Settings] Number 0 in section Third-Party Cookies (VB-105282)
- [Settings] Set “Startup with” to “Homepage” and the browser will try to run an external program (VB-110467)
- [Spatial Navigation] Does not trigger scrolling when end of viewport is reached (VB-99159)
- [Tabs][Settings] Add an option to prevent closing tabs within the pinned tab stack (VB-110499)
- [Tabs] Select from tabs inside the stack when closing a tab from inside a stack (VB-109454)
- [Tabs] Thumbnails of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction (VB-109573)
- [Tabs][Workspaces][Settings] Open tab as “Tab Stack with Related Tab” not working with workspace rules (VB-110690)
- [Themes] Default workspace icon does not display correctly everywhere (VB-110611)
- [Trash] Exclude start-pages from trash bin: partial fix (VB-110606)
- [Window management] Open new window from private window opens two windows (VB-101823)
- [Workspaces] Dragging last tab out of workspace creates inactive replacement tab (VB-110299)
- [macOS][Tabs] Tabs within workspaces are duplicated on restart (VB-110134)
- [macOS] WebShare API doesn’t work (VB-110626)
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Correzioni arresti anomali – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3518.4
La snapshot di oggi contiene una serie di correzioni, ma si concentra in particolare sulle correzioni degli arresti anomali.
Download (3518.4)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [Bookmarks] Focus lost after opening page from bookmarks bar folder (VB-91633)
- [Calendar] Caldav parsing error (VB-110191)
- [Calendar] Can not create calendar on Fastmail.com (VB-110816)
- [Calendar] Crash when creating online calendar (VB-110824)
- [Calendar] Fails to fetch events from (or save new ones to) calendars with spaces in the name (VB-110405)
- [Calendar] The day view does not update on date selection (VB-110864)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 130.0.6723.121
- [Crash] After adding an extension controlling the startpage (VB-110644)
- [Crash] Google Meet PWA crashes when sharing from another tab (VB-110712)
- [Crash] Invalid site permission (VB-109956)
- [Crash] On downloading encrypted zip files (VB-109645)
- [Crash] Trying to open 2nd profile in a certain way (VB-108929)
- [Crash][Menus] Problems with menus (VB-111236)
- [Dashboard] Custom home page URL cannot be used in web widgets (VB-110811)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Make the mail widget context menu more feature rich (VB-110433)
- [Feeds] Cannot use a a feed folder named “Archive” (VB-111074)
- [Feeds] Do not show empty panel state if the user has folders (VB-110251)
- [Keyboard] Close settings window fails with Ctl+W (VB-108125)
- [macOS][Keyboard] Cmd+W does not close a popup window (VB-111306)
- [Mail] Remove the option to delete the send button when clicking on the arrow next to the send button (VB-111056)
- [Mail] When a folder is deleted on the server, messages are not updated (VB-108213)
- [Mail][Settings] Turn IMAP logging on/off without having to restart (VB-111271)
- [Menus][Settings] Customized context menus not reset by “Reset Appearance Settings to Default” button (VB-110640)
- [Settings] “Add new address” form doesn’t show fully for some countries (VB-110888)
- [Settings] Settings suggests it has changed the homepage URL when it hasn’t (VB-110832)
- [Tabs] Accordion tabs don’t display correctly on the left/right tab bar (VB-110901)
- [Tabs] Reopen window from window-panel should restore tabs as hibernated (VB-111046)
- [UI] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)
- [Workspaces] Optimize switching between workspaces (VB-110678)
- Reverting as it caused issues:[Settings] Set “Startup with” to “Homepage” and the browser will try to run an external program (VB-110467)