@Kesch Well, the Vivaldi Settings page is supposed to focus when opening, so no issue there and that won't be changed. I don't see why anyone would open Settings, and then expect input focus to be on the url field...

The New Tab setting only applies to actual new tabs i.e. clicking the + or using Ctrl+T for instance. It has no relevance to opening new tabs with websites, in that case the website will always be focused.

Autofocus is a HTML attribute set by the website on input elements.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Global_attributes/autofocus

The browser is required to follow the HTML standard and there is no setting to change this.

Here's a test case:

https://pathduck.github.io/test/focus/

The second input has the Autofocus attribute set.

You'd have to use an extension or a user script to change how webpages behave. Here's one I found with a quick search:

https://superuser.com/questions/694125/how-to-disable-autofocus-on-input-fields-in-chrome

Most extensions and user-scripts seem to want the opposite - forcing input focus on certain fields when the webpage does not focus it automatically.

In addition, Vivaldi is AFAIK the only browser that allows you to press ESC to remove focus from an input. In other browsers you have to to press Tab to un-focus.

Google's search field in a special case, it's doing stuff to force the input focus on the field. It's not a regular HTML input field.